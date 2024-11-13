Batavia city officials and spectators laud team effort to battle Howard Street blaze, hot spots still being extinguished

File Photo of fire at Howard Street, Batavia

With some 80 firefighters, including nearly all of the city fire department’s team, city management, public works, and eight responding fire companies plus Genesee County Emergency Management, the Howard Street fire on the city’s Southside this past weekend gave pause for officials and spectators alike, City Council President Eugene Jankowski says.

Considered to be the city’s largest structure fire in recent years, the blaze at Baskin Livstock was reported early Saturday morning, and city firefighters are still hitting hot spots, Chief Josh Graham said. Jankowski noted this week that social media posts pointed to the collective response and teamwork throughout the work to get the fire under control and out.

“Somebody commented on social media and said that you must train a lot together, because everybody seems so cohesive, all the different fire units over there all seem to really work well together. And I know we have a really good emergency management as it is, but that's a good side. And everybody was working together and getting the job done,” Jankowski said during Tuesday’s business meeting at City Hall. “It was a big fire, and it was nice to see everybody working together, as they always have, but other people … they seemed shocked when they mentioned it was interesting to see that everybody was working together.”

“Everybody” included fire companies from the town of Batavia, Elba, East Pembroke, Bergen, Le Roy, Stafford, Albion and Alexander, which covered 10 additional incidents in the city on Saturday, Graham said.

The city manager and assistant manager brought food and refreshments to the firefighters at the scene and DPW Director Tom Phelps was also called into assist with water needs. He tallied the gallons of water required to help battle the blaze from the city water and wastewater system.

“We were pumping out about 2.6 million when the fire came in, then we were at 3 million,” Phelps said, adding that the water volume was increased to 3.5 million gallons and ended at about 4 million when the fire was at full momentum. There were repairs to waterlines in the area, which includes nearby Graham Manufacturing, in the last three to six months, he said.

“That's something I never would have thought of, that the water sewer plant would have had to be brought into this and have somebody there to be able to adjust the water supply, because I just never thought of it,” Jankowski said. “So it's important that we have those things in place. We thank you for all coming down on a Saturday. I mean, people could have been out of town, could have been anywhere else ... everybody was able to get in. Good work on that.”

Given the proximity of Graham’s property, the situation could have been worse, but the site only suffered some melting plastic and was saved from more extensive damage and loss, Graham said. There were still some hot spots that city firefighters were continuing to monitor and put out at least through Wednesday, he said.

He has not named a cause of the fire as it is still being investigated, and the site's insurance company has been at the scene, he said.