Batavia City Schools $63.3M budget passes in Tuesday vote

Batavia City School District residents gave a resounding thumbs up to the board's proposed $63.3 million budget Tuesday, by a vote of 250 yes to 124 no, according to district results.

Votes for the two Board of Education candidates running for two open seats came in at 320 for Dan Schmidt, who will be new this year, and 294 for incumbent Chez'eray Rolle. Both of their terms are for three years beginning July 1.

This 2025-26 budget will mean a 2.22% tax levy increase, or approximately 35 cents more per $1,000 assessed value. That will add about $35 more a year for a home assessed at $100,000 and $70 for a home assessed at $200,000.