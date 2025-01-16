 Skip to main content

Batavia entrepreneur is successful bidder on former Penney's site

By Joanne Beck
Matt Gray and Bill Baskin
Matt Gray, left, and Bill Baskin are the only two bidders against the bank during a mortgage foreclosure auction Thursday morning for the former JC Penney building in Batavia.
Photo by Joanne Beck

In a series of seven steps, successful downtown business owner Matt Gray scooped up the former JC Penney’s department store in a fairly quick auction Thursday morning at the Genesee County Courts Facility.

Gray purchased the property for $175,000, bidding against the bank and Bill Baskin, who stepped in toward the end with a bid of $150,000.

The property has been vacant since Penney’s closed in the fall of 2020 and was purchased by a California developer in February 2021 for $500,000. He defaulted on payments, and the property was put up for mortgage foreclosure by the out-of-state lending bank.

Gray said he has no definite plans but said that he likes a vibrant downtown with a mix of commercial and housing options.

