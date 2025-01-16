Batavia entrepreneur is successful bidder on former Penney's site

Matt Gray, left, and Bill Baskin are the only two bidders against the bank during a mortgage foreclosure auction Thursday morning for the former JC Penney building in Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

In a series of seven steps, successful downtown business owner Matt Gray scooped up the former JC Penney’s department store in a fairly quick auction Thursday morning at the Genesee County Courts Facility.

Gray purchased the property for $175,000, bidding against the bank and Bill Baskin, who stepped in toward the end with a bid of $150,000.

The property has been vacant since Penney’s closed in the fall of 2020 and was purchased by a California developer in February 2021 for $500,000. He defaulted on payments, and the property was put up for mortgage foreclosure by the out-of-state lending bank.

Gray said he has no definite plans but said that he likes a vibrant downtown with a mix of commercial and housing options.