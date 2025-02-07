Batavia Middle School student and family kept 'close in our hearts' with memorial of blue, counseling support

Batavia City School District’s students, faculty and staff have come together in the aftermath of a tragedy that took the life of one of their own this week, Superintendent Jason Smith says.

Three siblings were rescued from a fire that broke out at 3 Vine St., Batavia in the early morning hours of Thursday. Javarius-Gus, 10, did not survive. The Batavia school district readied personnel to be a source of support for students and staff as they learned the news.

“We have activated our counseling and support teams for our students. I was at BMS this morning, and teams were ready to support our students and staff,” Smith said Friday. “Our Trauma, Illness, and Grief team, consisting of mental health staff from Batavia High School, John Kennedy, and Jackson Primary, were on site to provide support to students and staff. We will have the same support available on Monday, February 10, and will continue to provide it for as long as necessary.

“Our students and staff are struggling with the loss of Javarius-Gus, and we are actively supporting them. I am most appreciative of our leadership team and counselors for their incredible response to this tragedy and to our teachers and staff for supporting and consoling our students,” Smith said. “We continue to keep Javarius-Gus and his family close in our hearts, as well as his siblings.”

The school community displayed a visual memorial on Friday, Smith said, and “students and staff wore blue today across the District, as blue was Javarius's favorite color.”

“And students honored him by memorializing his locker with kind words about what a special friend he was,” Smith said, adding a reminder to parents and guardians. “Over the weekend, if your child needs additional support, you can call the Care and Crisis hotline at (585) 283-5200 or text "talk" to 741741, and they will provide support.