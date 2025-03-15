Batavia school district's proposed $3M budget increase 'meets and exceeds needs of our students'

In the face of unknown repercussions from possible cuts to, or the total elimination of, the U.S. Education Department, Batavia City School District leaders are pushing forward with a $63.3 million budget calling for a $3 million increase and a 2.22% tax levy increase, Superintendent Jason Smith says.

This proposed 2025-26 budget would replace six teachers, one secretarial and one administrative position, move two social workers over from a grant to the general fund, and pay for necessary expenses, Smith said.

“The majority of increases are coming from essential instructional programming that directly benefits classroom learning and the overall student experience — athletics, music, arts, extracurriculars, etc.,” he said to The Batavian this week after the board had its first budget workshop. “The majority of this increase is related to salary and benefits. Benefits alone, including health insurance, retirement contributions, and social security, are increasing by approximately $883,000 budget to budget. The instructional area of the budget is increasing over $1.7 million, with the majority of that increase attributed to increases in teaching salaries and budgeting federal salaries in the general fund.”

The estimated property tax rate would be $16.05 per $1,000 assessed value, subject to change once assessment rolls and equalization rates are finalized, he said. That would be approximately 34 cents more per $1,000 than the current rate, or a $34 annual increase on a home assessed at $100,000, with no assessment changes.

The total proposed school tax levy is $20,790,870, an increase of $451,534 from this year. The levy falls within the allowable levy cap of $452,506, Smith said.

The district has retirements coming up, and all positions are being replaced, including:

Two physical education teachers at the BHS

One Spanish teacher and one English teacher at BHS

One elementary teacher at Jackson

One elementary teacher to be shared at Jackson and John Kennedy schools

One executive director of operations and staff development

These positions are not new hires — “but rather, are replacements that are dictated by class size and student needs,” Smith said, and are not definite at this time.

“We are currently assessing the need to fill these positions prior to the adoption of the budget by the board in April,” he said. “The savings come in terms of ‘breakage’ between the salary and benefits of staff personnel retiring and the possible replacement at a lesser cost.”

An executive director position has been reconfigured to become a director of Human Resources, which is a Civil Service position and will mean a reduced salary, he said.

There is an added position of IT operations analyst. Why was that deemed necessary after adding an IT director? What are the duties and salary/benefits costs?

“Three full-time technology employees resigned or retired between February and June 2023. A decision was made to hold on replacing these positions until a director was hired and had sufficient time to assess the needs of the department. During this transition, the district contracted with Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES to provide per diem, part-time support,” Smith said. “At this time, the district needs full-time technical support to ensure network systems are consistently monitored, evaluated, and upgraded to be in compliance with various NYS mandates. The salary/benefits cost is between $55,000-60,000.”

The Batavian asked Smith about potential funding and program cuts with more recent announcements of slashing half the federal Education Department staff and readying it for future elimination. He referred to a message he had sent out to district families Friday to address that issue.

Do you believe that you and the board are considering any and all cuts to make with this budget?

The Board and I always consider every possible item for reduction. For example, we have proposed a Director of Human Resources position to replace the current Executive Director position,” he said. “This proposed budget is highly consistent with our mission and vision of providing high-quality programming and instruction for our students.”

Do you believe this will be the budget going forward, and if so, how do you sell it during a time of upheaval with the stock market and downturned economy?

“The board, leadership team, and our staff believe strongly in the value of sound public education. This budget represents those values and beliefs and preserves programming that is both essential and expected from our community,” he said. “Due to the increase in state aid, we are able to preserve important programs for our students and, combined with retirements and using reserves in a wise and conservative manner, this proposed budget meets and exceeds the needs of our students while respecting the tax levy limit for our community.”

The public budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 12, and budget vote is May 20.