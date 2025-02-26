Batavia teacher's aide fundraiser connects to Josh Allen with limited 26 Shirts design

The limited edition design by 26 Shirts for Leah Wroten's fundraiser. Online pre-sale will be available for purchase for less than 12 more days. (An online clock is counting down the days, hours and minutes.)

Photo from 26 Shirts website

Leah Wroten, a 2020 Batavia High School grad and special education teacher’s aide, has done battle with cancer through life-changing surgery, chemotherapy and related treatments since her diagnosis just a year ago.

She has gotten the good news of being in remission, however, having to take six months off and still more days for scans and check-ups has meant a hefty medical bill for the 21-year-old.

Thankfully, she has an army of colleagues raising money through various efforts, including a 26 Shirts initiative, which just dropped its exclusive, limited edition design for Wroten on Monday.

There will now be less than 12 days to snatch up an original design that reads: "Introverted but willing to defend Josh Allen" on a number of clothing items, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies, zipped hoodies and tank tops.

Every purchase means $8 to Wroten’s cause, and — in keeping with the company’s focus on sports-themed apparel — her fellow Batavia City School staff, students, friends and family are rooting for a touchdown to get her financially “back on her feet.”

For more information or to support the cause, go to 26 Shirts.