Batavia teacher's aide fundraiser connects to Josh Allen with limited 26 Shirts design

By Joanne Beck
Wroten 26 Shirts design
The limited edition design by 26 Shirts for Leah Wroten's fundraiser. Online pre-sale will be available for purchase for less than 12 more days. (An online clock is counting down the days, hours and minutes.)
Leah Wroten, a 2020 Batavia High School grad and special education teacher’s aide, has done battle with cancer through life-changing surgery, chemotherapy and related treatments since her diagnosis just a year ago.

She has gotten the good news of being in remission, however, having to take six months off and still more days for scans and check-ups has meant a hefty medical bill for the 21-year-old. 

Thankfully, she has an army of colleagues raising money through various efforts, including a 26 Shirts initiative, which just dropped its exclusive, limited edition design for Wroten on Monday.

There will now be less than 12 days to snatch up an original design that reads: "Introverted but willing to defend Josh Allen" on a number of clothing items, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies, zipped hoodies and tank tops.

Every purchase means $8 to Wroten’s cause, and  — in keeping with the company’s focus on sports-themed apparel — her fellow Batavia City School staff, students, friends and family are rooting for a touchdown to get her financially “back on her feet.”

For more information or to support the cause, go to 26 Shirts.

