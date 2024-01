Batavia Winterguard’s 24th annual Fantastic Visions competition will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at Batavia High School, 260 State St., Batavia. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Organizers invite you to "please come and enjoy 25 winterguards from Western New York and Canada. Batavia’s own Cadet and IA Winterguards will also be performing."

Tickets are $10 adults, ages 8 and older, 7 and under are free.