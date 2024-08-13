BCSD board approves new director of educational technology

Press Release:

On Monday, August 12, upon recommendation from Superintendent Jason Smith, the Batavia City School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Wendy Villone as the Director of Educational Technology, effective September 12, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Wendy Villone to the Batavia City School District as our new Director of Educational Technology," said Superintendent Jason Smith. "Wendy's extensive experience in educational technology leadership, coupled with her impressive background in data governance and cybersecurity, makes her an ideal fit for this critical role. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our technology initiatives and ensure the highest standards of data protection for our students and staff."

Wendy Villone brings over two decades of experience in education and technology to her new role at Batavia City School District. Most recently, she served as the Director of Technology and Data Protection Officer at the Caledonia-Mumford Central School District, where she managed technology infrastructure, implemented instructional software, and oversaw data security compliance. Previously, Villone was the Coordinator of Data Governance at EduTech RIC - Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, providing training and guidance on cybersecurity and data protection to 47 school districts.

Villone holds multiple New York State certifications, including School District Leader, Educational Technology Specialist, and is a New York State Master Teacher. She earned her Master's degree in Educational Technology from Nazareth College and completed the Leadership Academy at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Throughout her career, Villone has demonstrated a strong commitment to integrating innovative technologies into education, with a focus on STEAM and STEM initiatives. She has extensive experience in strategic planning, budget management, and professional development in educational technology.

"I am honored to join the Batavia City School District as the Director of Educational Technology," said Wendy Villone. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, it's crucial that we not only leverage technology to enhance learning but also ensure the highest standards of data security and privacy. I look forward to collaborating with the talented staff, students, and families of BCSD to create innovative, technology-rich learning environments that prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century while maintaining the integrity and security of our digital infrastructure."