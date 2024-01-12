Be prepared in advance of winter storm this weekend: state of emergency declared

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning and reminder for residents to be prepared for an impending storm by taking care of errands in advance, while Gov. Kathy Hochul has already declared a State of Emergency for several New York State counties including Genesee in light of forecasts for strong winds, freezing temperatures and lake effect snow over the next three days.

The feisty winter weather is likely to cause power outages and potentially life-threatening conditions beginning on Saturday, although the call for strong winds have been issued for Friday evening, according to weather forecasts.

Whiteout conditions are possible Saturday and Sunday, with difficult to near-impossible travel conditions. There is a travel ban for empty and tandem trucks/trailers to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. on Thruway and other state roads in Western New York.

Hochul has deployed 100 members of the New York National Guard to Western New York to support emergency response operations, and encourages New Yorkers to enjoy the Buffalo Bills game from home. Those planning to attend should pay close attention to weather and travel updates, a press release from Hochul's office states.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office further advises that, due to the winter storm anticipated to affect the Genesee County area starting Friday evening with high winds and continuing throughout the weekend with the addition of areas of heavy snow accumulations and zero visibility, residents should "plan ahead, complete any necessary errands now and avoid traveling during these storm-like conditions."