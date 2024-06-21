Becoming a 'hippy' in the 21st century

The essential walker during those first weeks, and a grabber -- a godsend for retrieving items from the floor since bending down is a no-no -- during hip replacement recovery.

Photo by Joanne Beck

More than 540,000 people get hip replacements in the United States every year, and I became what many of them affectionately call themselves -- "a hippy" -- on May 7.

There was a plan in place with the hope to avoid missing as little work as possible: work and strength training right up to the day of surgery and then follow a recovery plan with a physical therapist at home until graduating to more rigorous therapy at a facility.

Well, recovery crept along slowly and more painfully than expected, but as week three crested, things seemed to be falling into place: I felt ready to get back into the swing of things, just about ready to write stories and feel like a productive member of The Batavian team again.

On the night of May 26, I felt a strange sensation as my body crumbled beneath me, and the most excruciating pain filled the next several hours. X-rays showed that I had a hip dislocation. My newly placed apparatus had come out of the socket.

For anyone unfamiliar with the surgery, the damaged thigh bone and cartilage are removed, and the prosthetic is placed into a shaft created by drilling into the femur, with a cup and ball acting as the hip joint. It takes several weeks to months for the bone and device to grow solidly as one, just as it takes for a broken bone to heal. To me it sort of feels like a tree trunk inside the thigh.

Now the hip was out of place, and after two attempts in the ER to manually put it back in, they wheeled me into the OR for a third try. The good news was that it was put back into place, but the process set my body back to ground zero in recovery from the additional wear and tear, pain and tenderness and unsettling trauma of the ordeal. Caution is the word of the day after one dislocation because there's no guarantee that it won't happen again.

While I'm eager to get back to city and county coverage, I know I need to take things slow. It's clear now that it may take longer than I anticipated. We at The Batavian sincerely appreciate your patronage and support, and there will be much more coming on the horizon.

This has been quite a life lesson in dealing with chronic pain -- it began more than a year ago after I fell twice with my beautiful big rescue dog, who just had a bit too much energy and strength (and love for chasing squirrels) for me to handle, and then the third time when he was spooked by a truck on the street and plowed into me, knocking me to the ground. Subsequent tests found other damage including osteoarthritis.

For anyone facing a health challenge, continue to be your own advocate and push for answers if you’re not getting any; strive for the very best care from medical professionals; and take the time to value your own well-being. It is hard to put life’s many other details aside, but then again, it’s nearly impossible to keep going without good health.

If you are considering a replacement procedure in the near or distant future, do your homework! Ask questions, research the procedure and requirements involved, and be prepared for what’s to come. While some people seem to describe it as a walk in the park, others like me have been unexpectedly sidelined on a park bench, at least temporarily.

I appreciate each and every reader, and look forward to providing you with the latest news as soon as possible.