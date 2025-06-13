Bergen celebrates 35th Park Fest with parade, Flag Day ceremony, food, more on Saturday

2024 File Photo of Bergen Park Fest parade by Howard Owens.

A parade at noon is one of the highlights for the 35th annual Bergen Park Fest Saturday at 19 Hickory Park, Bergen.

The parade is to be followed by a Flag Day ceremony and celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and the day is filled with activities from 8 a.m. to live music until 10 p.m.

The line-up includes:

Steele the Court basketball tournament, registration at 8 a.m.

Car show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bounce houses and games

Craft vendors and book sales 11 a.m. to 4 p .m.

Food vendors and mobile bars 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Magic show at 2 p.m.

Local celebrity dunk tank begins at 2 p.m.

Chicken Barbecue 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

Live music:

Music Maker Band 3 to 5 p.m.

Rebel’s Posse 6 to 10 p.m.

