 Skip to main content

Bergen celebrates 35th Park Fest with parade, Flag Day ceremony, food, more on Saturday

By Joanne Beck
bergen park festival
2024 File Photo of Bergen Park Fest parade by Howard Owens.

A parade at noon is one of the highlights for the 35th annual Bergen Park Fest Saturday at 19 Hickory Park, Bergen.

The parade is to be followed by a Flag Day ceremony and celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and the day is filled with activities from 8 a.m. to live music until 10 p.m.

The line-up includes:

  • Steele the Court basketball tournament, registration at 8 a.m.
  • Car show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bounce houses and games
  • Craft vendors and book sales 11 a.m. to 4 p .m.
  • Food vendors and mobile bars 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Magic show at 2 p.m.
  • Local celebrity dunk tank begins at 2 p.m.
  • Chicken Barbecue 4 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk

Live music:

  • Music Maker Band 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Rebel’s Posse 6 to 10 p.m.

Go HERE for Bergen Park Fest site.

Authentically Local