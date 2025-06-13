Bergen celebrates 35th Park Fest with parade, Flag Day ceremony, food, more on Saturday

A parade at noon is one of the highlights for the 35th annual Bergen Park Fest Saturday at 19 Hickory Park, Bergen.
The parade is to be followed by a Flag Day ceremony and celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and the day is filled with activities from 8 a.m. to live music until 10 p.m.
The line-up includes:
- Steele the Court basketball tournament, registration at 8 a.m.
- Car show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bounce houses and games
- Craft vendors and book sales 11 a.m. to 4 p .m.
- Food vendors and mobile bars 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Magic show at 2 p.m.
- Local celebrity dunk tank begins at 2 p.m.
- Chicken Barbecue 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
Live music:
- Music Maker Band 3 to 5 p.m.
- Rebel’s Posse 6 to 10 p.m.
