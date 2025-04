Bethany Water District 5 residents are encouraged to attend a meeting this week to discuss water hook-ups with water department personnel, Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. says.

"This is not a meeting you want to miss," he says.

Bring any questions or concerns you have at this time.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Community Center, 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.