BHS alum to be honored with 'Express' at Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame

When 1978 Batavia High School grad Phil Zickl Jr. becomes part of the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame later this month, he knows his late grandfather Robert E. Noonan (1907-1965) would be proud and cheering him on if he could.

Noonan was an avid football fan and player who aspired to get into the NFL. Despite a chain of missteps, including a twice-broken leg, he never made it. He had been a strong supporter of his grandson, who went on to play football into his sixties, scoring big at 64 this year when he and his team, the Syracuse Express, were named to the Hall of Fame.

“My mother and my aunt, and both are deceased now, but they used to talk about how family-oriented he was and how supportive he was. And so my initial thought is how supportive he would be of this happening, especially because he was so athletic, and he wasn't just successful in football, even though football was his first love … but he would be very positive and very supportive of just the induction,” Zickl said during an interview with The Batavian. “I remember when I first heard, one of my former teammates called me and left a voicemail. But the voicemail, it was hard to hear everything, it kind of crackled a little but I heard him say something about Hall of Fame, and I thought he was calling to tell me that he got inducted to his high school Hall of Fame. So I called him back, got his voice mail, and I said, ‘Hey, Mike, congratulations; I didn't hear the message completely, but it sounded like you said something that you were inducted to your high school hall of fame.’

“So, he called me back and said, 'No, no, Zick, it’s our team, the Syracuse Express.' it's a big deal. It's not that high school Hall of Fames are not a big deal, every Hall of Fame is a big deal as far as I'm concerned. This is the Greater Syracuse Hall of Fame. We’re being inducted as one of the teams of honor,” Zickl said. “And I’ve got to say that it caught me off guard. It's one of those things you don't expect somebody to call you on the phone and tell you that. I'm not going to forget that night any time soon.”

His team will be honored during an awards dinner Nov. 11 in Syracuse. The GP/Syracuse Express went 36/6 across the 1985-86-87 seasons and won a pair of Minor Professional League championships in 1985 and 1987.

There were 15 former Orangemen who helped the Express to football glory during those title years. They included Ray Seals — the former Hotel Syracuse doorman who, as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, would later sack Dallas’ Troy Aikman in Super Bowl XXX, and Dave Jacobs and Chuck Cassidy.

It was an athletic combination that defeated the Chicago Cowboys (7-3 at muddy Griffin Field in 1985) and the San Jose Bandits (17-10 in glitzy Las Vegas in 1987) for their crowns, a worthy choice for one of the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame’s “Teams of Honor” for 2024. Listed on a program titled “Welcome to ‘Express’ Football” is #65 Phil Zickl with fellow Outstanding Syracuse Players teammates.

The Express competed in the Empire Football League. The team was owned by Greg Portzline, coached by Tom Anthony, and cheered by supportive crowds at old Griffin Field in Liverpool. This year, it’s being recognized as a Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor for the excellence it demonstrated from 1985 to 1987.

Ever since high school, where he was named Most Outstanding Lineman in his senior year, Zickl played minor league football for 25 years, being named to the American Football Association’s semi-pro records for Most Years of Service, which at the time it was compiled was 20 years. His age when listed as Most Aged Player was 55, having played for the Syracuse Express, Batavia Bandits, Hornell Dragons, Batavia Titans and Buffalo Gladiators.

After graduating BHS, Zikl went on to University at Buffalo and was briefly profiled as an alumnus for his athletic and professional achievements per the following:

“Zickl has continued playing semipro football well into his fifties after a successful playing career at UB as an offensive guard and defensive end in the 1980s. Since 2018, Phil has expanded his health and wellness business (Total Personal Wellness) to include education on American football. He is an American Football specialist and has participated in the sport for more than 40 years as both player and coach.”

Before branching out with his own business, Zickl worked in education as a social worker at Batavia Middle School while also still playing ball in Syracuse. He was able to arrange a schedule of driving to only one weekday practice, followed by a second one on Friday that included an overnight stay, and he would then play the weekend game. He was definitely hooked on the sport.

While he loved the game of football, he also enjoyed the ambition taken on by the group of athletes, he said.

“You’re all trying to work for the same goal. You’re everybody’s teammate, just being on a team working toward a common goal,” he said.

Zickl established his wellness business in 2017, making presentations on various related topics of maintaining and regaining good health; however, the pandemic shut down those in-person activities. The business, as he puts it, “went into hibernation.” He also has a penchant for song lyrics, having written at least 100 sets of parodies that he has licensed, with no certain path for what he’s going to do with them all other than using one as a team warm-up rap song.

He is rethinking the scope of his speaking topics and wants to circle back to what he perhaps knows and loves best: football and the history of American football, dating back to 1869. He has learned plenty of other lessons, though, while immersing himself in the sport, including while with the Express.

“It was a real city of Syracuse team, and the majority of the players were African American, and so I was a minority. And I was a minority for months at a time. And it really made me think that every human being who is capable of understanding being a minority situation should have that experience. Because to me, I think it allows you, I mean, this is aside from what I said before about the team all pulls together, but it also allows you to feel, like, 'walk a mile in my shoes,' type of thing,” he said. “It gives you that opportunity to walk a mile in someone else's shoes, especially because I'm European American, so I don't remember any other times when I was a minority, but I remember early on, you know, first, second year on the team, I remember thinking, this is a really good experience.”

