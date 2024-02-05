BHS grad feels tug toward home, takes on partner role at Buffalo law firm

Who would blame former Batavia resident and 2007 BHS grad Alysha Naik for being a name-dropper, having represented Mary Trump in her appeal against former President Donald Trump and several professional golfers during a LIV Golf’s antitrust lawsuit, and perhaps the most notable of all for this area: having been coached in her early legal years by then-Genesee County District Attorney Larry Friedman.

Naik, 34, who was just named partner for Rupp Pfalzgraf and will help the Buffalo law firm plant roots in New York City, credits Friedman and the county’s popular Mock Trial program for sparking her passion.

“I did participate in the mock trial when I was in high school for several years, and Larry Friedman helped coach the mock trial team, and so he really taught me the rules of evidence. And I have so many fond memories of our practices, we would be at the courthouse downtown in Batavia," she said during a phone interview from her Buffalo office. "Mr. Friedman was nice enough to set those up.

"When I was there, we were undefeated at the local level. We always went to regionals. We did make the regional finals two out of the three years I participated but, I still joke about this, I still think we got robbed and should have been able to go to the state finals in Albany. But, we were very successful.

"I always tell kids, even if you're not interested in being a lawyer, mock trial is such a great extracurricular to be a part of because it teaches you public speaking and teaches you thinking on your feet, you have to argue both sides of the argument. So when you're on a mock trial team, and you're performing, you know … you have to argue the same set of facts from both sides of the case. And I think that's just such an important life skill because it teaches you how to see the exact same set of facts from different circumstances. So I always tell kids, if you can participate in mock trials, they are really a good activity.”

During her high school years, Naik also played soccer, basketball, and a little softball, ran track to stay in shape, and played violin, ranking as concertmaster in the orchestra with a diploma from Eastman School of Music. She has stayed in touch with school friends and Friedman, who noted her impressive company bio one time and joked how she hadn’t mentioned mock trials, so one mental note later, she remedied that with an addendum to her bio:

“I would be remiss if I did not mention the success of my Batavia High School mock trial team, coached by former Genesee County District Attorney Larry Friedman. High school mock trial is where my love for trials, the application of the rules of evidence, and winning against formidable opponents began.”

That beginning led her to a whirlwind career that began at Brown University for her bachelor's degree and then at the University of Michigan Law School. She won the Best Attorney Award at the 2011 American Mock Trial Association National Championship Tournament, was granted a Third Circuit immigration appeal in just her third year as an associate with Latham & Watkins in 2020, and was named a New York Metro Rising Star by Super Lawyers in January 2023. She has played major roles in multi-million and billion-dollar lawsuits.

At a mere 34 years old, Naik has now been named partner, which for a young female of Indian descent, she’s hit the trifecta of representing those minorities that are statistically less often name-makers in a male-dominated field. (According to Reuters, only 11.4% of law firm partners are minorities, and just 26.65% are women.) And others have palpably taken notice, namely women at her work place who have expressed excitement at having a woman partner and role model at the firm. Although she appreciates growth opportunities, Naik is also cognizant of her role and the due diligence it took with each step.

“What I think it reflects about the firm, which is part of what attracted me to Rupp Pfalzgraf, is that they themselves, think outside the box -- their entrepreneurial spirit, their creative spirit, they are not hampered by bureaucracy in the same way that I think a lot of these more institutionalized law firms that have existed since the 1800s are. So I think a little bit speaks to the fact that they were open minded about my coming on as partner at a young age, hiring a woman, I think that only speaks to the way that the firm thinks about the profession,” she said. “And so that's really, to me, a positive reflection on them. I think for me, personally, of course, it feels great. If you think about it, just from purely statistical numbers, you can say it's defying the odds, right, you can put it that way. But I think a lot of it is also just hard work and grit. I mean, I'm a hard worker. And so I think there's a lot that goes into feeling proud. I mean, I genuinely don't think I could have worked harder than I did.

“I worked for a few years between undergrad and law school, and since law school, all the jobs I've had before this, I mean, I really worked very, very hard. So it does feel good. In that sense, I feel like my hard work really paid off, my hard work got me a lot of opportunities that I think people my age don't really get. For example, the immigration appeal I mentioned, arguing at the Third Circuit, the only court that's higher than the circuit level is the Supreme Court. So I argued in this very high court, and I was a third year associate, I had only been working for three years. And the fact that my firm at the time was willing to give me that opportunity, it was such an incredible opportunity,” she said. “So I feel like this idea of kind of breaking barriers or punching above my weight or accomplishing things at a younger age, that's very much always kind of been a part of my spirit, I think, throughout my whole career.”

Growing up in a family of doctors — her father is Dr. Ashok, and her mother is Dr. Sue Naik — the medical practice was all Alysha knew until those mock trials came around. Now, she talks about the profession and her zeal for sizing up a case and digging into the facts and the law to “ensure that clients have every conceivable chance of a favorable outcome regardless of the opponent.” she actually doesn’t sound far off from the practice of medicine. Her goal is still to help clients through to a positive outcome, and her legal niches are commercial litigation and civil rights cases.

One might think that Naik is good with an argument, and she agrees that being a great lawyer certainly involves argument, but that’s not the only element for crafting a successful case.

"There's something really nice about advocating for your client, coming up with the best arguments that you think the law allows you to make. You know, I'd be lying if I said I don't love winning, of course, I love winning, I love litigating, there's something really gratifying about a client coming to you with a problem and being able to advocate for that person and get something for them. But what draws me to it is, really, how applicable I think the skills are more worldwide,” she said. “Brief writing, being able to write well, write persuasively, the oral arguments I've done in court, being able to argue persuasively, again, those are all life skills. I mean, being able to even engage in a conversation. You know, listening is such an important skill that lawyers need to have … I think a lot of times people think, well, you know, good lawyers just want to argue all the time, right? Being a great lawyer is actually not about arguing at all; it’s really about listening. Because if you want to be a good lawyer, you have to be able to listen to what the judge is saying, what your clients are telling you, what the witnesses are telling you, what the opposing counsel is telling you, and you have to be able to react to that.”

That Third Circuit case was an example of listening, advocating and presenting the facts in the hope that her client would get a fair shot while in the throes of a deportation case. Notices hadn’t reached the client, and there were questionable versions of the notices and handwritten signatures, Naik said — enough so that she felt he deserved those facts to be presented for consideration. She didn't argue for him to remain in the United States, only that he deserved a fair chance for the facts to be considered, she said.

In a court with each Obama, Trump and Reagan appointed judges, she won that case by two to one.

While law is a big part of her life, it’s not the only thing. Naik is a Buffalo Bills fan, and while living in New York City for nearly the last decade, she frequented a Bills-themed bar and this year made it to four games to root for the team during football season. She plans to check out the Buffalo area when not traveling back to NYC and has felt an emotional tug toward Western New York, she said, adding that she wears a Batavia Blue Devils wristband and enjoys visits to Batavia, going to Alex’s Place with sister Priyanka or Eli Fish Brewing Company.

“Maybe six months ago, I just started to feel a pull to spend more time at home. It wasn't really conscious like, I'm gonna move back to Batavia, or I'm gonna move back to Buffalo, it was more just like a feeling that I wanted to be spending more time here,” she said, adding that Adam Brasky works at Rupp Pfalzgraf and suggested that she apply. “And then this opportunity came along, and it really has worked out. “I love New York City. I've been there for so long, but there was just something that was kind of speaking to me, like spending more time at home, and so I'm sure that that's what led me to this job opportunity in some way.”