Birdie Bash rings up big winnings for charity at Stafford Country Club

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Golfers had a long day Tuesday during Western New York's PGA Works fundraiser "Birdie Bash 2025" at Stafford Country Club, Fellow Abbie Kludt says.

The upside was that plenty of birdies were counted under the sunshine and $31,655 was raised for worthy causes, including Golisano Children's Hospital and Oishei Hospital in Rochester.

"And the event doesn't close for another two days, so that number might fluctuate a little bit," Kludt said later Tuesday night. "As a field, there were 458 birdies made from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break."

Birdie Rank:

1st Place: Rob Krajewski & Nick Palladino - 49

2nd Place: Anthony Schiro & Chris Kulinski - 43

3rd Place: Josh Wojtasczczyk & Steve Latimer - 40

Most money raised:

1st Place: Mike D'Agostino & Bob King - $5,880

2nd Place: Eric Haile & Sam Haile - $4,421

3rd Place: Holly Hubert & Steve Coulton - $2,813

Pictured are Genesee County golfers Eric Haile, Sam Haile, Joe Muscarella and Rick Henry.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro