Boy Scouts earn credit, show support while taking in the 'Holiday'

Photo submitted by Ginger Miller

This is how Western New York celebrates MLK Day, Ginger Miller says.

"Cheering on the Bills from Holiday Valley," she said, of photos showing members of Boy Scout Troop 6650 of Alexander on the slopes Monday. There was no school since Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Pictured are Boy Scouts Vince, Xander and Quinntin supporting the Buffalo Bills, whose football game was postponed to Monday due to winter storms during the weekend. (They must have cheered extra loud: the Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31 to 17 in the playoff game.)

The guys were also earning credit toward the Snow Sports Merit Badge while having some chilly fun, Miller said.

