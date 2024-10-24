Brown releases employment contract with expected salary up to $315K, shortened four-month severance

In an effort to fulfill his vow for “transparency,” newly hired CEO Byron Brown released copies of his employment contract with Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation to members of the press before committee meetings Wednesday, revealing his three-tiered salary increases, a four-month severance provision and other benefits of the job he began just a week ago at Batavia Downs.

The former Buffalo mayor’s annual six-figure base salary begins at $295,000 through 2025 and is set to jump to $305,000 on Jan. 1, 2026, and increase another $10,000 in 2027 to $315,000, “contingent upon continued growth and a satisfactory performance evaluation.”

“Before I even signed the contract, I knew there was a lot of media interest in the contract. I had been informed that a number of members of the media had requested the contract and that the contract was FOILed. It was my understanding, through the corporation, that through FOIL, the contract would have been released on October 31, but I thought, you know, as we talk about transparency, it was important for me to release the contract today, my first board meeting,” Brown said.

“You know, obviously, we are in something of a transition," he added. "Some of the decisions that are being discussed today, work that has been assembled today predated me, so as I transition in, I wanted to transition into the organization with transparency, and wanted to provide the contract to the media so that it could be seen and you could evaluate it."

Unlike former employees who have received year-long severance packages, Brown’s is cut off at four months, which was a condition he purposefully chose in working with Board Chairman Dennis Bassett, he said.

“We decided that I would not take that type of severance provision … Again, we thought that that was an important and meaningful reform with me coming in, and I was happy to agree with the chairman to reduce the severance that employees have previously enjoyed,” Brown said, answering why he agreed to a reduced severance length. “I want to start with transparency, want to start looking at potential reforms for the organization. Good work is being done here. This is a very profitable organization that delivers revenue to 17 municipalities in Western New York. I want to work to establish confidence in the organization. So I thought changing that provision and reducing the severance provision in the contract was important for me to do.”

The contract includes a minimum of two weeks paid vacation per year; an $800 monthly car allowance in lieu of any direct payments for expense of leasing or operation of a vehicle; and reimbursements for “necessary and reasonable business expenses incurred in the performance of his duties.”

Brown’s contract allows him to participate in employee benefit plans and programs, including but not limited to medical, retirement and life insurance, as are generally made available by the employer to employees.

The severance package also would include continued medical benefits or a $1,500 annual stipend for choosing not to use the medical benefits.

His list of duties and responsibilities includes:

The overall direction, development and day-to-day management of the employer — the gaming operations and hotel, food and beverage, and other gaming-related amenities; and management of vendors, consultants and employees, including the right to select, assign and terminate such individuals and entities and the implementation of personnel and wage and benefit policies established by the board;

Preparation of annual operating and capital budgets of the employer and of required modifications to budgets, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of such budgets in the course of operations;

Development and implementation of programs for training of employees and development of policies and procedures;

Diligent attention to ensuring the compliance of operations with the requirement of the state Gaming Commission and other applicable laws relating to the integrity and operations of employers and maintenance of the integrity of all operations for the protection of the employers, its patrons and the public;

Assistance in the development of strategic plans and preparation of related proformas for the expansion of the employer and of required modifications to such proformas;

Overall direction, development and day-to-day management of the process to market, sell and account for the employer’s products and services and for developing, implementing, monitoring and adopting measures to improve customer service;

Negotiate agreements on behalf of the employer consistent with the policies, and negotiate employment offers for management of the employer, both subject to board approval when required by employer policy;

Lead the interaction with federal, state and local governments, including legislative bodies, and participate as the employer’s representative to the New York Gaming Association, and serve as trustee to the Employer’s Deferred Compensation Plan.

The annual salaries are listed as minimum base salaries, and will be up for review at the end of each fiscal year. The board may determine, in its sole discretion, to increase the executive’s base salary, the contract states. Brown is happy with the package, he said, which includes those "performance based incentives."

“I am certainly pleased with the contract the board has offered. We did not do a lot of negotiation, very little,” he said. “In fact, I was presented a contract for employment and found it certainly satisfactory to me and accepted it.”