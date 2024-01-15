BRS to move west into Valu Plaza

File photo by Howard Owens

They are working out the timing details, but Nate Charvella and Stacey Schrader have found their new location for Batavia Restaurant Supply, Schrader says.

The longtime staple at the corner of South Lyon and West Main Street will be moving westward to Valu Plaza, Schrader confirmed on Monday. After receiving several phone calls and inquiries from customers about the fate of the Batavia business, Schrader wanted to let people know that it will be moving and where, she said, though further details are not yet nailed down.

“We are not quite ready yet,” she said about opening the doors of the new site at 4152 West Main St., Suite 18A. “We had to revamp the whole place.”

The owners of BRS learned in 2023 that the building’s landlord would be selling to Carrols Corp., which plans to build a Burger King at that corner.

Once everything is finalized, Schrader believes it will be "better in the long run for us," with easier access and plenty of parking at the new location.