Celebrating 100 years with 'a song in my heart' Saturday in Batavia

Marian Velma Dworzack toasts to her century of life with family, including daughter Sheila Craver, left, and son Steve Dworzack, second to her right, Saturday at Miss Batavia Diner. Her younger siblings are seated to her left, brother Richard Cramer and Shirley Kriger.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Marian Dworzack -- who credits her longevity to always carrying a song in her heart -- celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday during a party hosted by her children, Sheila Craver and Steven Dworzack, at Miss Batavia Diner.

The family enjoyed a toast with champagne, birthday cupcakes, and plenty of smiles.

Marian was born in 1925 on her grandfather’s farm in Basom, the eldest daughter of Chauncey and Eleanor Cramer. She attended Oakfield School and graduated from Corfu High School in 1943, where she was a ping-pong champion and star of the school musical.

She worked at the Brown Knitting Company in Warsaw until she married Chester Dworzack in 1946. They operated a small dairy farm in Varysburg until 1962. Avid ballroom and square dancers, they belonged to the Batavia Twirlers and WyCo Promenaders. Marian also sang with the Sweet Adelines. She was an active member of St. Vincent Church in Attica, where she belonged to the Catholic Daughters and the Altar & Rosary Society. After Chet’s retirement in 1980, they moved to the city of Batavia, where she now resides.

Marian is a 45-year breast cancer survivor. In addition to her two children, she has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.