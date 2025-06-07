Celebrating a 'beautiful and serene space' thanks to a few special people

From left, David Ciurzynski, Ed Smart, Janet and June Lee, Tracy Ford, Emmett and Antoinette Clancy (on the billboard), and Madison Wesolowski from Thompson Builds, partake in a ribbon-cutting Friday for a new deck at Crossroads House in Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Although two important people were missing from the list of board and staff leaders, the architect and construction team, volunteers, friends and neighbors present for a celebratory ribbon-cutting of the newly completed back deck at Crossroads House Friday, they were well represented.

Emmett and Antoinette Clancy, 1970 Batavia Notre Dame High graduates who met in school and married at St. Joseph’s Church four years later, are the ones that got the ball rolling for the new deck even though they no longer live here.

Antoinette’s father, Sam Marchese, died in 2000 of cancer — spending his final days at Crossroads House. The care he received left that indelible embrace on the couple’s hearts and when they wanted to give back for their golden wedding anniversary, Crossroads became one of the beneficiaries.

“He was loved deeply by Antoinette, and therefore by me,” Emmett said during a phone interview from Lake Arrow, California. “Batavia is our beginning, no matter where we live. Crossroads provided him with hospice care in the last months of his life.”

When they decided to donate for their 50 years together, he called Crossroads and founder Kathy Panepento answered, and “I said we wanted to help them with the side deck in his memory,” Emmett said.

The total project was a $170,000 investment, which required additional fundraising. There is a new roof that covers the garage, the deck and connects to the house sunroom addition, Executive Director Tracy Ford said.

“So we had permits that we had to get from the city, there was some cost to having the drawings done, because there had to be specific schematics for the builders that needed to be done. And the project build itself, then the materials. So it was a very large addition, a really large project, because of the weight of this roof and the fact that it ties into three other structures,” Ford said. “There was a lot of work that was required, foundation wise, for this project to come to fruition. So we are just so grateful that everybody was so supportive of it.”

Staff and volunteers were limited by the previous deck with the ability to bring residents outside safely, she said.

“And by that, I mean quite often it was too windy back here. You can feel this breeze right now that we’re standing in. There’s no breeze up on that deck.We were limited on our abilities to bring people out on a windy day. We were limited on days when it might be a little too warm, but now we have shade, and we have a fan,” she said. “We just have this massive amount of shade and it’s just quieter up there. And it really does give you more space to be able to enjoy the gardens. So it’s just a grander, serene space.”

The Clancy couple reached out a year ago and offered to make a gift of $50,000 for the project. Ford contracted with Ciurzynski Consulting LLC, which donated all of its time, and owner David Ciurzynski brought in Thompson Builds and Ed Smart of SmartDesign Architecture for renderings and the construction. Total costs came in well beyond the donation, and the Clancy couple agreed that Ford could reach out for additional funding.

That’s when longtime volunteers and retired Batavia City School teachers Janet and June Lee stepped up and offered to help in yet another way. They provided financial assistance to support the project.

“We heard rumors that they were thinking of changing the porch, and the garage team eats our lunch on the porch, and we knew how bad it needed to be replaced. And then Tracy showed us pictures, and we fell in love with it, and we thought we could help out,” June said. “So we did. It's wonderful. We enjoyed watching it being built.”

Just prior to the big moment when June and Janet took a big pair of shears to cut the ribbon, Ford said it was a joyous occasion to unveil “our beautiful covered deck overlooking our memorial garden, a sacred space that will offer our residents and their families a place of reflection, comfort and connection, a place where nature and quiet moments can provide healing during some of life’s most tender times.”

“This space did not come to be on its own,” she said. “It was built board by board through the incredible generosity and hearts of a few very special people.”

She thanked Emmett and Antoinette, longtime supporters of Crossroads House “who have continually walked alongside us in our mission” with unwavering commitment that has made a lasting impact; June and Janet Lee, two extraordinary women who deserved her deepest sense of gratitude and admiration for their “steady, compassionate presence;” the consulting, architect and construction team, First Presbyterian Church and Rev. Roula Alkhouri, founder Kathy Panepento, and the dedicated volunteers working the garden, garage sale, in the house or other functions.

There was a large billboard with photos of the Clancy’s and a brief bio about them. It didn’t speak of their passion for a hometown that seemed to embrace them in a mutual fondness.

There’s a plaque on the back deck wall “in loving memory” of Antoinette’s dad, Samuel Marchese, who owned Marchese’s grocery store on the east end of Batavia many years ago.

Emmett, a native of Caledonia, recalled their wedding reception being at the former Moose Club on Main Street in downtown Batavia, as Antoinette added that it featured an Italian buffet.

“Batavia is our roots,” he said, reminiscing about the original Genesee Community College, where Antoinette attended.

“The beginning of life, the end of life, and the middle of life, they are all very special to us. The acceptance of Batavia and going there, and meeting my future wife, and Notre Dame, and GCC when it started. Our affection for our past and for all those who played a part there — their souls and the memories — God has blessed us and we had wanted to help Crossroads,” he said, describing the photos he has seen of the deck. "It looks wonderful. The residents, and the ability for them to converse and enjoy the sunrise or sunset and enjoy a lemonade with family, gives us great joy.”

Photos by Joanne Beck

Sisters and longtime Crossroads House volunteers Janet and June Lee talk about their time at the nonprofit, including when a librarian suggested that the books at the garage sale ought to be alphabetized.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Genesee County Chamber of Commerce President Brian Cousins, second from left, presents a certificate to Crossroads House volunteers Janet and June Lee and Executive Director Tracy Ford during a ribbon-cutting for the Liberty Street site's new deck. Flanking them are David Ciurzynski, left, and Ed Smart and Madison Wesolowski on the right.

Photo by Joanne Beck

"This space did not come to be on its own. It was built board by board through the incredible generosity and hearts of a few very special people," Crossroads Executive Director Tracy Ford said Friday during a ribbon-cutting celebration.

Photo by Joanne Beck

The deck at Crossroads House on Liberty Street, before.

Submitted Photo