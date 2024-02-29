Chamber Awards: Batavia resident travels afar to discover local community need

Batavia resident Michelle Gillard, recipient of this year's Geneseean of the Year Award, and many of her cherished keepsakes from mission trips are below.

Photo by Howard Owens

NOTE: This week, The Batavian is highlighting the annual Chamber of Commerce Award winners with a story each day through Friday. The awards dinner is Saturday evening at Batavia Downs.

It took traveling thousands of miles from home to realize how much need there was right in her own backyard, Michelle Gillard says.

And from that point on, she’s been on a nonstop mission to help out locally.

“When I was growing up on South Jackson, we didn’t have a lot; my parents weren’t wealthy; we lived paycheck to paycheck, but we never wanted for anything. I never had to worry about where my next meal was coming from, I had a roof over my head, we were taken care of as kids, my parents were hard workers,” Gillard said during an interview with The Batavian. “I was honestly pretty oblivious to the need and unfortunate lifestyles other people had to endure. I didn’t know there was homelessness, I didn’t know there were people that didn’t have meals; I was very naive to all of that. It all kind of turned for me when I went on a mission trip in 2018 to Africa with the Young Living Foundation.”

She and her group washed people’s feet full of jiggers, which are parasitic sand fleas, hung mosquito nets in remote villages, and observed “the real-life tragedy of human trafficking” before their very eyes, she said.

“So when I came home from that trip, I think I had PTSD, I was a little shell-shocked,” she said. “It really opened my eyes, too. There’s a whole lot of need in this world that I didn’t realize was there. And I started digging in more around our community.”

After that first mission trip, she went on a couple more, including to Puerto Rico, still devastated by a hurricane two years earlier. That’s what prompted her own local missions that just “kind of morphed,” she said.

Her dad, Louie, that kind of guy who would stop and help you out if stuck on the side of the road, gets some of the credit. If you ever needed something in the neighborhood, “he just went and helped you,” she said. She watched her father as he became a true role model and mentor for giving back. He didn’t want any money; it was “just something he did.”

So naturally, Gillard gravitated to groups that did likewise, such as the Batavia Business & Professional Women’s Club, which has raised money to hand out scholarships to students or donate to Genesee Cancer Assistance and Crossroads House to help them continue their missions.

Gillard admits to straddling the line of extremes after returning home from Africa. She wanted to clear her entire home of all material possessions, similar to how people lived so meagerly there. They had one room and few items, and yet seemed happy, she said. They appreciated the simple things in life and found them more meaningful.

“I said, ‘We’re doing everything wrong.’ How wasteful we are,” she said.

That experience shifted her perspective to the point where Gillard became a regular volunteer, first for Habitat for Humanity and then the Salvation Army, the Batavia Business & Professional Women’s Club and Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball.

It is for her community service over the years and involvement with these organizations that Gillard has been named the recipient of this year’s Geneseean of the Year Award from the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

When asked why she thinks it took a trip to Africa to expose her to the need here, Gillard paused only a few seconds.

“I was really blind and naive to all of it,” she said. “ I’ve always been in a two-income family; money was never something we had to worry about. It opened my eyes. Until I started looking, I can help the world for as many people as I possibly can.”

She’s a collector — not of figurines and knick-knacks — but, rather, diapers and soaps and shampoos on sale. Then, she gathers the items and donates them to people or places that can use them.

“I like to collect things. It's funny, I don't keep that stuff, but I collect food for people, or I collect diapers for people, or I collect whatever it is. I run this kind of almost drives. I collect whatever it is in as big of a quantity as we can, and then we get it where it needs to go. It's just, to me, it’s, I don't know, I just enjoy doing it,” she said, naming one of her favorite programs. “The Salvation Army Christmas program. Those really hit, so people come in, and we take their application, and we get their needs, and a few wants for the children. But a lot of those scenarios are a grandmother got her three grandkids two weeks before Christmas or a month before Christmas because dad's in jail and OD’d on drugs, or you know a woman left a domestic violence situation and is now living in a hotel with her three kids. I get very attached to it because I try to put myself in that situation, and it's heartbreaking.

“I delivered presents and a Christmas meal to a lady at the Red Roof, and I can't imagine being in a hotel with my kids on Christmas like that. There are so many families, and so many donations are needed. I put a post out, and we got hundreds of donations. The universe or God provides,” she said. “Volunteers are such great people. Whenever you hear somebody complain about Batavia, it angers me -- just do something small for somebody; it fills your soul. Neighbors help neighbors. We need it so badly, whether it’s holding the door for somebody or paying for someone’s coffee.”

Bobbi Norton was one of the people who nominated Gillard for this award, and she said that as she thought about the letter she'd write, "Unlimited thoughts enhance all the fine qualities that Michelle possesses, filling my heart and mind with nothing but good words and thoughts."

"I had the opportunity to meet Michelle through the Batavia Business and Professional Women's Club several years ago. Not only did she welcome me with a warm, friendly smile, she was there to support me and provide any answers to my questions. We have now become good friends and work collaboratively on the BBPW Board of Directors," Norton said. "There are unlimited activities within the Batavia community and the Genesee Region that Michelle has supported over the years. She is currently extremely active with the Salvation Army, dedicating countless hours to ensure that families and individuals receive a little gift and/or food at Christmastime and all year long. She's a bell-ringer, planner, organizer, gift wrapper, you name it -- she does it, all while wearing a smile in even the most stressful, overwhelming times.

Michelle also has professional connections with Genesee County Youth programs, A Day of Caring, serving as a judge for Mr. Batavia, Project Stork, as a former finance director for Batavia Middle School Parent Boosters, and is treasurer for the Batavia Business and Professional Women's Club, Norton said. The list goes on and on, she said.

Furthermore, Michelle just coordinated a gift-raising effort to supply local veterans with baskets of essential items to get them through the holidays. She volunteers her time at the animal shelter, Crossroads House, Food Pantry, and photos with Steve Ognibene, all while working and running a household.

"As a businesswoman, Michelle works full-time, is a small business operator (Young Living Essential Oils), a dedicated, loving wife to her husband, Scott, and mom to their daughter, Olivia," Norton said. "From what I see, her family and friends are held close to her heart, always including them and looking out for them. She is constantly sensitive and caring to the needs of others."

Beyond the organization and cause, there’s a primary reason why she devotes so much time to them.

“People are the main reason why I do what I do. I’ve formed so many friendships,” she said, describing how she responded to being named for this award. “I couldn’t talk, and if you know me, I’m Italian and I have no shortage of words. I really was just so honored and blown away, being honored by the Chamber. It’s really a little surreal.”

Her family includes mom and dad Louie and Linda Scafetta, husband Scott, 12-year-old daughter Olivia, and "bonus kids" Tori and Brendan.

Photos by Howard Owens.