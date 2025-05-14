City Council approves $50K for new fire vehicle after 4-year-old goes 'ka-put'

Photo by Howard Owens

Less than five years in, and Batavia Fire Chief Josh Graham’s vehicle — used for emergency response and transportation — went “ka-put,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski says.

The 2020 Ford Explorer had many mechanical issues, including the transmission, which rendered it out of commission for several weeks. There is no estimated time of return.

“We thought it was under warranty, we then found out that it wasn’t, and it’s still in the shop for repair,” Tabelski said during this week’s City Council conference meeting. “We also found out that the same make and model will have a full engine replacement that will be needed at any time here, and for an extended period of time, there won’t be a chief’s vehicle.”

All that is to say the city is on the hook for another vehicle, at a cost of up to $50,000.

Graham has been driving the city manager’s vehicle, which does not have the appropriate lights and sirens required by New York State, as well as necessary safety measures for emergency vehicles, he said.

At least one red light must be displayed and visible under normal "atmospheric conditions" from 500 feet away from an authorized emergency vehicle in any direction.

He even tried to use the red and white light from his dash, but that “didn’t really work,” he said.

“So we did make an emergency vehicle purchase from the town of Shelby, which is like a new condition for $30,000, and this resolution would be to memorialize the use of reserves for that vehicle,” Tabelski said.

Graham estimated that a new truck, after being upfitted, would cost between $75,000 and $85,000.

Councilman Bob Bialkowski had done some research on the Ford Explorer brand and found that “over 90,000 trucks” had problems with burning and breaking the valves. “So it’s a major problem,” he said.

Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. added that they’re talking about a piece of equipment and “not just a vehicle … driving you to the scene.” Once there, that vehicle becomes a “mini command post” with emergency equipment, a radio, “your necessary stuff,” he said.

Graham chose a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, “but it was not used as a chase vehicle, so it wasn’t a daily driver,” he said. “It was in the station, used as an EMS vehicle, and I have not seen a vehicle that has only 16,000 miles on it, and I have not seen a vehicle that is this well taken care of as could be.”

A search by The Batavian found on bannerchevy.com’s used Tahoe buying guide that the 2015 Tahoe has had issues with the A/C system, flashing interior lights, and dashboard cracks.

Tabelski approved it as an “emergency purchase” and asked the City Council to vote on a resolution to transfer $50,000 from appropriated reserves to the fire department equipment reserves.

During a business meeting that followed, council members unanimously approved the transfer of funds not to exceed $50,000. The fire department equipment reserve has a balance of $867,092.