City Council prepares for budget sessions as manager sets 50-cent tax decrease goal

During the first city meeting of the New Year, Manager Rachael Tabelski threw down a gauntlet of sorts about the impending budget before the usual departmental requests and line-by-line reviews by City Council.

“We’re looking to lower the rate by 50 cents,” she said at this week’s council meeting, clarifying that it’s 50 cents per $1,000 assessed value.

If council follows through with that recommendation, with no changes to property assessments, the tax rate would go from $8.96 to $8.46 per $1,000 assessed value, or $846 a year. That would be a $50 yearly decrease from the current tax rate at the same property valuation.

There are five budget sessions lined up before council is to adopt a final version, and a public hearing will be scheduled for questions and comments from city residents.

City leaders agreed to alter the meeting schedule so that when there are both council and budget meetings on the same dates, the council meeting will be at 5 p.m., followed by a budget session at 6 p.m.

The schedule is as follows: