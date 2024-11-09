City management issues statement about fire on Howard Street

City Manager Rachael Tabelski and City of Batavia Fire Chief Josh Graham issued the following statement later Saturday regarding the fire at Baskin Livestock on Howard Street in Batavia:

At 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024, the City of Batavia Fire Department, along with several volunteer fire companies and assisting agencies, responded to a third alarm fire at a large commercial and manufacturing facility located at 20 Howard Street in the City of Batavia.

As crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed with flames and a large plume of smoke was showing. Crews have been fighting the fire all day and were successful in containment. They ensured that the fire did not spread to neighboring buildings, including Graham Manufacturing Corporation.

As night falls, crews will break firefighting efforts, with City personnel tasked with securing and monitoring the scene overnight. Material in the facility has been confirmed to be food products.

Shortly the City will be opening up Harvester Avenue to regular traffic. Howard Street will remain closed at this time.

Initial investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, and will continue in the following days. Crews will return to the fire in the morning to continue fire suppression, overhaul activities and investigation efforts.

The City of Batavia Fire Department will continue to provide updates regarding the fire and will issue a full press release tomorrow.

Thank you to all the departments and agencies that assisted the City today.