City property owners to receive updated assessments, Grievance Day May 30

During a recent City Council meeting President Eugene Jankowski Jr. mused that perhaps city leaders didn’t do right by giving a pass to updated property assessments this past year.

Well no more of that. City Assessor Rhonda Saulsbury will be sending out updated property assessments beginning April 1, city managment said in a press release Tuesday. Instructions will be included for how to request an informal review and obtain forms, and where to obtain related information.

The release reminds property owners to review the full market value estimate found on the Change of Assessment Notification. If you do not agree with this estimate and can offer proof for a change, you can follow the process of filing a challenge, Saulsbury said. Informal reviews will be held during the month of April and appointments are required.

Since City Council just passed its $37 million budget with a two-cent property tax increase, The Batavian contacted city management to find out how and if this assessment will affect this year’s tax bill.

Assistant Manager Erik Fix said no, because everything is done the year prior. So this assessment will be for the 2025-26 budget year, he said.

“This current year, we did not raise assessments, we didn't even do assessments unless it was a house that was sold or something like that, which is common practice,” Fix said. “But going forward, for next year, we are going to reassess the properties in the city. And then that will, in turn, provide us with the levy that we would have to use for the 2025-26 budget. So what we based this year's budget on was last year's assessments for 2023, which we did not reassess properties last year.”

He reviewed one of the “lessons” taught during council’s budget sessions in February, that typically, when one’s assessment — and the overall property assessments are higher — that the tax rate reflects that by being lower.

“So typically, when there's an assessment that goes up, your rate will most likely to remain the same or go down, as history has shown,” he said. “I don't know what's going to happen this time. I have no idea what this affects or anything like that. I haven't looked at any of that. But there's a common denominator there of people who feel like every time their assessments go up, that they pay more in taxes, and that's not always the case.”

Often what property owners do complain about is that when their assessments go up, even when the tax rate goes down slightly, the overall yearly expense goes up.

For example, if John’s home goes from $100,000 to being newly assessed at $130,0000, and the tax rate reflects an overall higher assessment by being decreased from $10 per $1,000 to $9.70, the yearly cost goes from $1,000 for his $100,000 home to $1,261 for the $130,000 home, even though the tax rate is now $9.70 per $1,000.

The city’s tax rate “hasn’t really changed that much,” Fix said, which is what management wants in order to keep things from changing dramatically for taxpayers, he said.

“We try to stay at 100 percent equalization, that keeps our rate relatively stable as we go forward,” he said. “So you hopefully won’t see that situation where the more we’ve had the tax cut, and we’ve got to make it a 30 percent raise to get where we want to get to. That’s why we’re trying to be fiscally frugal and prudent and do right by the taxpayers to make sure that doesn’t happen with their city taxes.”

Housing rates increased the most right after COVID, he said, and he hasn’t seen “a massive increase in the market in the past 18 months.” As far as his own home, using a Zillow tool, “my home value hasn't changed in about a year,” he said.

“I’m not the assessor, that would be a question for her, but from what I see, I haven't seen those massive fluctuations in the market that we saw the first couple of years out of COVID,” he said. “Partly because of the interest rates, I would guess. Because interest rates are so high that we're not having problems finding people that buy houses, when they go to market. It's that nobody wants to put their house on the market because they don't want to pay that interest rate for whatever else they're buying. There’s not a large amount of stock out there right now.”

Information regarding property assessments, inventory data and sale information will be available beginning April 1 online at: https://cityofbatavia.prosgar.com. The City of Batavia strives to maintain a 100 percent equalization rate (sale price to assessment ratio) which means that we aim to keep our assessments at 100 percent full market value across all property types, the press release stated.

To accomplish this we do regular re-valuations and make adjustments accordingly during the assessment update project. Values can adjust due to both physical changes and/or market changes.

As part of this process, we run each property through our appraisal software system, comparing the building style, square footage, year built, bedrooms, baths, lot size, et cetera, against the recent sale data. We then do field review to determine the fair full market value based on the aforementioned data.

Although we review each neighborhood within the City during each cycle, we only update values in those that have experienced an increase in market values.

As sale values have continued to climb 12-14% +/- above current assessments, we must adjust assessed values in accordance with NYS Real Property Tax Law guidelines, in regular cycles.

Grievance Day 2024 will be held on May 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Grievance Day is held in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 1 Batavia City Centre.

The Grievance form, Informal Review form, sale & inventory data, and the Citywide new assessments to assist you in comparing property values, can be found as of April 1 in the City Clerk’s Office, at the library, and on the City of Batavia’s website: https://www.batavianewyork.com/ (Departments/Assessment) as well as https://cityofbatavia.prosgar.com.