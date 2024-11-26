City resident asks that city leaders be 'real, real careful' with grant for second Harvester demo project

City resident John Roach

Photo by Joanne Beck

City resident and longtime fiscal conservative John Roach took City Council on a trip down building demo lane Monday when he asked that the leaders keep in mind a prior project that didn’t progress as promised when looking again to put grant money into a dilapidated city complex.

Roach was the lone speaker during a public hearing about pursuing a Restore NY grant to address six buildings within the Harvester Center complex on the east side of the city.

“I don’t mind the idea of the grant. It’s probably not the worst idea in the world. I would like some reassurance that we’ll watch this real, real careful. We once before helped out the Harvester complex when it was owned by somebody else. The city helped get grant money and they ripped down Masse Mall. At that time we were told, if you take down the old Masse Mall, business would move in that area. Some of the buildings had some new fronts put on, business didn’t really move,” he said during council’s conference session at City Hall. "I think some of us are still waiting for that to happen. I’d just like to be reassured that when these buildings are demolished, something more happens than we just helped out the owner get rid of some of the buildings that apparently he’s being cited for. Again, Masse Mall the last time, it wasn’t too reassuring that this won’t happen again when we just help somebody out, get rid of some buildings and nothing else happens.”

It was 15 years ago when Tom Mancuso, president of Mancuso Development was celebrating the state-approved $1.5 million grant to help advance his Masse Gateway project to create an entrance off of Masse Place into the Harvester industrial complex and renovate and/or demolish old buildings into space suitable for light industrial and commercial use for small businesses.

There was the groundbreaking fanfare and visionary dreams of an entire entrepreneurial cluster in that area as money was spent and work began. Creamy Creations was the first client to move in, followed by Merrill Lynch, in 2012. At some point, Creamy Creations moved out and now has a Batavia address at 5 Jackson St.

Masse Place is listed for lease, but, as Roach said, “business didn’t really move.”

The Harvester complex and two Masse Place facilities were sold in June 2021 to John F. Wachter Jr. and John F. Wachter III of New Jersey.

With goals to improve the east side business climate, revitalize a deteriorating Harvester Center in need of rehab and renovation and increase the city’s tax base, City Manager Rachael Tabelski has now recommended that City Council agree to submit a grant application for up to $1 million. The Restore NY grant is available for communities with populations less than 40,000.

John Ognibene, another city resident, sent in a letter opposing the use of a grant for demolishing buildings for the purpose of installing parking lots.

“I believe that City Council should vote down the application for the NY Restore grant for the Harvester Center … I believe there are many alternatives that could be used instead of tearing down buildings,” he said. “Batavia has a long history of tearing down old historic buildings for parking lots and a decaying mall.”

Ognibene, who is also a member of the city’s Planning & Development Committee, suggested that the Harvester complex be submitted for the state and national registry of historic sites, which would make the rehab work “eligible for historic tax credits,” he said.

He’d like to see the back of the building turned into apartments and townhouses, an easy conversion into “a mix of market rate apartments and affordable apartments if done correctly,” he said. Another suggestion was to amend the city zoning laws for a full service restaurant to operate.

“If the City Council votes to approve the application for Restore NY, then you are sending a clear message to building owners that you can let your buildings deteriorate and we will give you a grant to tear down the buildings,” Ognibene said. “I have no problem with the Harvester Center getting a Restore NY grant, but it should 100% not be used for tearing down any buildings. It should be to restore the site back to its former glory.”

Tabelski laid out the two-pronged plan for the Harvester Avenue complex.

“So the owner of the Harvester campus that was purchased a few years ago has been cited for multiple buildings that do need to come down for unsafe conditions. Separately, he's working with the economic development arm of the city with Tammy Hathaway, and this grant came up as an opportunity,” Tabelski said. “So there's two totally separate actions occurring. One is city code enforcement is working with the owner to cite large unsafe structures, and then conversely, we have the BDC working with the owner on redevelopment plans, one of which would include demolition of certain buildings that happen to also be mentioned in the code.

“The potential cost for the project isn't completely finalized, but it's going to be between $8 and $12 million for demolition of these buildings. As you may know, the Harvester campus is 29 acres, a million square feet of building, mostly which house manufacturing. Some of the buildings are still being used as incubator space, mainly in building one in the front and the yellow building 19 houses Merrill Lynch,” she said. “But there's a lot of the campus that's under utilized or unutilized, and we see a lot of potential there. So the application consists of the campus owners’ plan to demolish six buildings. The six buildings are listed here as buildings, four, five, 21, 20, 13, and eight … And when we cite them, we're not saying they have to be demolished, they need a structural engineering report to make a determination whether you're going to rehab it or demolish it. So we're moving that forward. And this would come to the next business meeting on Dec. 9.”

Council agreed to move the grant application to a vote at its next business meeting on Dec. 9.