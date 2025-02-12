City resident with garbage business know-how offers advice to stop trashing Batavia

Still frame from video of Monday's council meeting.

Pizza boxes blowing against trees and styrofoam in the bushes are unsightly not only because they didn’t make trash pickup, Bruce Scofield says.

Those items that were put in residents’ recycling boxes are not recyclable, and it would be nice if they were better secured so as not to decorate the surrounding neighborhood and hurt the environment, he said.

"I have been in the garbage business for the past 23 years. I’m coming to speak to you tonight as a resident. I will offer my concerns as a resident. I will offer my advice as an owner of a garbage company, but by no means am I looking to steer business my way, other than to give insight into the garbage business,” Scofield said Monday during City Council’s conference meeting at City Hall. “My first concern is recycling in open containers. There is no reason this should be permitted in the city of Batavia; all recyclables should be placed in an enclosed container. Plastic bags are not recyclable, and if a resident puts their recyclables in a plastic bag the whole bag of recyclables gets trashed and not recycled.”

Scofield just opened his Scofield Transfer & Recycling pick-up business about a month and a half ago in the city. When he drives around on garbage pick-up days, “it is a mess,” he said. While people may think they are saving the environment by recycling, the materials that end up littering the streets and neighborhoods “can do more damage” than good, he said.

“When paper or cardboard gets wet, guess what? It’s not recyclable. So, when it rains, that material becomes garbage – not recyclable. When the wind blows like it has in the past month that material now becomes garbage,” he said. “I don’t know how many times, on a windy day, I have had to pick up styrofoam products in my yard. Styrofoam isn’t recyclable. How about trees? I have never seen a tree grow a pizza box but, every garbage day, countless trees around the city have pizza boxes propped up against them. The funny thing is pizza boxes are not even recyclable. The problem with recycling is that people think they are doing the right thing but, in fact, they are not.”

He likens it to someone who eats a double cheeseburger with fries and adds a diet drink to offset the calories for a perceived net gain of zero. Subconsciously it may feel good but doesn’t actually accomplish the goal, he said. Same is true for recycling: it's a feel-good effort, however, recycle the wrong way, and the net gain is “a trashed city of Batavia, and you didn’t save the environment.”

He suggested that council provide stronger regulations for the garbage business, including for there to be only three pick-up days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — to alleviate the city from having garbage and recycling along the streets seven days a week; and that all materials be in enclosed containers.

Can and should the city be the one to initiate such a mandate to private business owners?

“I’m asking the city to hold residents to be more responsible about the garbage they produce and to hold garbage companies to a city standard,” he said. “Let’s make Batavia clean again. My home, just like most of yours, is an investment. I’m here to protect my investment.”

Will this cost residents more?

“You might say it could create economic hardship for residents if they have to buy sealed garbage totes. Require the garbage companies to provide totes to the residents,” he said.

When garbage in bags is placed by the road, it blows into the road, gets hit by cars or plows, or snow piles up on it, he said. In the summer, animals and rodents break open bags.

"Employees from the garbage companies won’t pick up garbage that’s scattered all over. Why should they?" he said. "We live in a beautiful city; why trash it? I ask again, why does it have to be that way?"

City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said he had not heard about this issue before.

“First I heard of it. It's all news to me, and we've directed the city manager to look into it and provide us with more information. I like to gather as much information as I can before I make decisions. So I can't even comment on it right now because I need way more information than I have,” Jankowski said, adding that he has not heard from residents. “No. And I live in a neighborhood and I have my recycling bin does have a cover on it, so I didn't know that people were still acting without covers. First I heard of it, so we're going to look into it.”

In the meantime, there are three basic rules, according to one recycling site online:

Rule 1: Recycle bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.

Rule 2: Keep food and liquid out of your recycling.

Rule 3: No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables allowed.

Also on the “no” list are plastic wrap and film, flexible packaging, cups with wax or plastic coatings, polystyrene foam and plastic, dirty diapers, household items, medical or garage waste, tanglers that can wrap around equipment or endanger workers, such as water hoses.