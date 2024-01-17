Closures for Thursday due to winter storm forecast

Elba Central School will be closed on Thursday 1/18 due to the winter storm.

The National Weather Service has predicted more heavy lake snow, with accumulations of one to two feet. Storm totals could locally exceed four feet. The highest amounts will be in Erie county which is closer to the lakeshore. The band will move back southward across the Buffalo metro late early Wednesday evening. It will then move south of Buffalo tonight into Thursday morning, before shifting back north across the Buffalo metro area Thursday afternoon as it weakens and impacts areas closer to the Lake Erie shore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this evening will result in blowing and drifting snow, with near whiteout conditions at times.

WHERE: Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

WHEN: Until 7 p.m. Thursday.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commutes. Bitter wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.