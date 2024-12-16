Community supports The Batavian's toy and food drive for Salvation Army

Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by The Batavian's booth Saturday in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Visitors from near -- and very far -- stopped by The Batavian's booth outside of Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles Saturday during a toy and food drive for Salvation Army. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus said hello on their way into the toy and bicycle shop in downtown Batavia to greet children during the afternoon.

The collection reaped more than $1,500 worth of goods, many in the form of anonymous donations, and all from generous community members.

Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for all who participated in this collection, and the many others that take place throughout the area. All contributions to Salvation Army in Batavia remain in Genesee County.

"We were happy to do our part and help out Salvation Army's annual Christmas program to provide food and toys to families in need," Owens said. "Thank you to those who donated money, food and toys to the cause, and to John Roche for offering a discount on toys at his store. This is a great community, and we enjoy being part of it."

Shelley Falitico's elves deliver some toys to The Batavian Publisher Howard Owens during a toy and food drive Saturday outside of Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles in Batavia.

Photo by Kara Richenberg