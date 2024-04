These photos, above of the total solar eclipse when the sun was fully shadowed by the moon, and below, after the few minutes were over and darkness evaporated into daylight again on Monday, were submitted by Red Dyson from Park Avenue in Batavia.

Other residents submitted their versions of the total solar eclipse as well.

Photo submitted by Aubrey Towner.

Photo submitted by Lisa Ace.

Photo submittedy by Barbara Eddy.