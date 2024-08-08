County planning board to consider 10th Dollar General during meeting

Rural America, paychecks that don’t seem to go as far, and YouTube gurus that have latched onto how to make the most of inexpensive items have all added to the buzz of popularity for Dollar Generals in small town communities, and Genesee County is no exception.

The 10th such dollar store is on tap for approval at the next Genesee County Planning Board meeting this week. It’s set for 7 p.m. Thursday in the large Conference Room of County Building 2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

With at least three of the stores dotting the city of Batavia landscape, there are others on both the east and west parts of the county, and the latest one is planned for 7174 Alleghany Road, Basom.

Sweet Haven Farms/The Broadway Group, LLC has applied for a site plan review of the expected 10,556 square foot new commercial retail building on state Route 77.

The applicant is requesting a site plan review “for the development of a 10,640 square-foot retail space with supporting infrastructure, parking, drainage and lighting, etc.” Land uses adjacent to this property are rural, agriculture and residential, according to the application.

The planning board’s review is to include the following modifications:

1) The applicant provides documentation from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) as to the project's impacts on threatened and endangered species; 2) The applicant provides a pedestrian connection to Sumner Road.; and 3) The applicant merges the remaining land with the parcels immediately north to avoid creating an additional nonconforming lot with no road frontage.

With these required modifications, “the proposed development should pose no significant county-wide or intercommunity impact,” the related site plan documents state.

Estimated cost of project is $474,550, and it would be situated on 2.19 acres for a total square feet of 95,396.4. The structure would be 76 feet by 140 feet as a new structure by Broadway Construction.

The proposed action is a permitted use under the zoning regulations and consistent with the adopted comprehensive plan, also with the predominant character of the existing (building) or natural landscape, according to the applicant.

This addition of this business is not expected to result in a substantial increase in traffic above present levels, public transportation services are not available at or near the site of the proposed store and there are not any pedestrian accommodations or bicycle routes available or near the site, the application states.

The proposed action does meet or exceed the state energy code requirements, and will connect to an existing public or private water supply, but will not create storm water discharge, the application states. Construction is to include impoundment of water, such as a retention pond or waste lagoon.

According to Trek Investment Group, Dollar General Corp.’s 14,000 stores yielded more than double the profit of Macy’s Inc. on less revenue during its most recent fiscal year. And its $22 billion market value eclipses the largest U.S. grocery chain, Kroger Co., which has five times the revenue.

While many large retailers are closing locations, Dollar General executives said they planned to build thousands more of these discount thrift stores, mostly in small communities that have otherwise shown few signs of the U.S. economic recovery, the company said.