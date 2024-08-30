Despite some rainy weather, not enough recharge means low level water at DeWitt

Photo by Howard Owens

If you’ve been over to DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia, you might notice some signs that the pond seems rather low, especially the one on a chain informing visitors to put away the boat because the boat launch is closed.

A reader asked The Batavian about the situation, concerned that perhaps nearby companies might be drawing too much from the city’s aquifer and causing a related drainage of DeWitt Pond.

First of all, DeWitt fluctuates “greatly each year from March to December,” says Tim Hens, the county’s public works commissioner, and sometimes by as much as 13 feet.

“The pond levels are very low right now, but not the lowest they've been,” Hens said. “The lowest ever was in December 2016 after a long fall drought. We are still a foot or so above the lowest levels.

“We have not seen any increase in the aquifer/pond level with the heavy rains. They have only taken the edge off the normal seasonal decline in groundwater. We are about 4.5 feet below where we were in 2023 and we are about 6 feet below the median levels,” he said. “The best recharge of the groundwater is when the Tonawanda Creek floods into the Alexander flats. This typically happens due to ice-jam flooding in the spring, but with warm winters this does not happen, and hasn't since 2022.”

City Manager Rachael Tabelski said that the aquifer is down about 18 feet since 2018 according to city records. She also cited the lack of a large snow melt or creek flooding to recharge the aquifer as in past years.

As for the future, “the city, county and town are working with the NYS Department Of Health on a Source Water Protection Study and Plan,” Tabelski said. “This is currently in process and not only included the aquifer but the Tonawanda Creek.”

There is no pumping of water from DeWitt Pond to any other source, Hens said. The pond level closely follows the groundwater levels in the aquifer, both of which are on Cedar Street in Batavia.

“The groundwater wells on Cedar Street feed the City of Batavia Water Treatment and there are private wells operated by O-AT-KA Milk. These wells have been in service for many decades,” he said. “The pumping from these sources has actually declined over the last year as the county has relied on more water from Monroe County Water Authority, which is Lake Ontario-sourced water. So pumping is not the cause of the decline. It is less annual precipitation and less Tonawanda Creek flooding.”

The county closely monitors its water supply and reviews any new users of more than 10,000 gallons per day, he said.

“There have been no new changes to water relative to users,” he said. “We have not had to issue any water emergencies or press releases this year.”

Seneca Power Partners had filed a permit to withdraw an increased amount of water from the aquifer, which the city and county had objected to, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation has denied, Tabelski said. The city would have to defer to the DEC for similar matters in the future, she said.

“The City does not have control over aquifer withdrawal as it is a DEC matter, but yes we are concerned about any new water permits from the aquifer,” she said.

A federal monitoring well operated by U.S. Geological Survey was installed near the Cedar Street wells and DeWitt Pond, with a related online website to check water levels.

For prior coverage of some of the city's more recent water issues, go HERE.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens