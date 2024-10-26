Downtown Batavia streets, businesses fill with costumed characters Saturday

While 6-year-old Joseph Robinson continued to fill his Batman bag with sweet loot Saturday afternoon, his folks had the opportunity to learn about new places they hadn't seen before during the annual Business Improvement District Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Batavia.
Derek and Mary Beth Robinson, of Batavia, brought their son for some fun trick-or-treating, and also took a tour of the newly built Main St. Theater inside Batavia City Centre.
"It's really good, it's awesome," Mary Beth said. "We got the brochure, so we plan on coming back."
That was a cabaret to Coburn's ears, you could say. They had an estimated 200 visitors throughout the two-hour event, and some "didn't know we existed," she said.
"That's our reason for participating," she said. "That's our mission, to make theater accessible for people, and they can't attend if they don't know we exist."
She wanted to remind the public that there's a "Spooky Cabaret" coming up in time for the season. It's at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, and tickets are $10.
Just outside of the theater, Matteo Spink was with his dad Michael, from Oakfield. They believed this was their fourth year attending, and it's mostly about the fun more than learning about the merchants, since his family's experience has already been "dipped" in many of the local businesses, he said.
"I have friends that work at some of these businesses, and my daughter has been in a youth program here," Michael said motioning to the theater.
Nearly 40 BID merchants sponsored the event, which drew families from throughout Genesee County and beyond, including Batavia, Oakfield, Le Roy and Varysburg.