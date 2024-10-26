Downtown Batavia streets, businesses fill with costumed characters Saturday

Jo Coburn, who serves on Batavia Players executive board, and Jennifer Robinson, a co-chairperson for the fundraising committee, were definitely more about the treats than tricks with Joseph Robinson, 6, -- aka Batman! -- at Main St. Theater during the BID Trick-or-Treat event along downtown streets Saturday afternoon in Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

While 6-year-old Joseph Robinson continued to fill his Batman bag with sweet loot Saturday afternoon, his folks had the opportunity to learn about new places they hadn't seen before during the annual Business Improvement District Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Batavia.

Derek and Mary Beth Robinson, of Batavia, brought their son for some fun trick-or-treating, and also took a tour of the newly built Main St. Theater inside Batavia City Centre.

"It's really good, it's awesome," Mary Beth said. "We got the brochure, so we plan on coming back."

That was a cabaret to Coburn's ears, you could say. They had an estimated 200 visitors throughout the two-hour event, and some "didn't know we existed," she said.

"That's our reason for participating," she said. "That's our mission, to make theater accessible for people, and they can't attend if they don't know we exist."

She wanted to remind the public that there's a "Spooky Cabaret" coming up in time for the season. It's at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, and tickets are $10.

Just outside of the theater, Matteo Spink was with his dad Michael, from Oakfield. They believed this was their fourth year attending, and it's mostly about the fun more than learning about the merchants, since his family's experience has already been "dipped" in many of the local businesses, he said.

"I have friends that work at some of these businesses, and my daughter has been in a youth program here," Michael said motioning to the theater.

Nearly 40 BID merchants sponsored the event, which drew families from throughout Genesee County and beyond, including Batavia, Oakfield, Le Roy and Varysburg.

This family from Batavia had to include Theo the poodle, a therapy-dog-in-training, for Saturday's trick-or-treat fun.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Not wanting to go the Disney route, this is just a pretty princess with some ghoulish characters.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Maddox G., 5, was visiting with siblings Nash Holman, 2, and Knox Holman, 5, for what they think is one of the best holidays ever. Not pictured is their mom Erin Holman, all of Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

No, they're not the Beatles walking down the crosswalk, but a couple of Ariel mermaids, during Saturday's BID trick-or-treat fest in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Matteo Spink and his dad Michael Spink, of Oakfield.

Photo by Joanne Beck

From left, Aariyah Ammar, 8, GO ART! staff Jodi Fisher and board member Andrea Hofmaster, Enzo Ammar, 6, and Asha Ammar, 10, visit at the East Main Street site during the BID trick-or-treat event Saturday in Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck