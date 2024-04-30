Downtown business group responds to city parking plan

Sharon Kubiniec, a downtown property owner and spokesperson for a group of businesses affected by construction staging of the new City of Batavia police facility, said Tuesday that a two-phase plan to alleviate a lack of handicap parking is “a step into the right direction.”

City Manager Rachael Tabelski sent the business owners and media a four-page plan and maps that would eventually bring back a first row of parking as one step toward improving the parking situation.

“The proposed changes will help restore our trust in city government. Going forward we would hope that communication between city planners and business owners/tenants would be frequent and ongoing,” Kubiniec said to The Batavian. “For instance, we need a plan for snow removal, salting the sidewalks and plowing the sidewalks in a timely matter. We can only hope that as this ever changing situation continues, we are given a chance to be heard. We need some things in writing and we still have some concerns about the final layout.”

Dr. Adam Gregor, a dentist at 180 Washington Ave., said that Phase II “does offer nearby parking,” but that “it’s hard to say that’s an improvement.”

“But, it is the city doing what they originally said they would. And for that, I’m thankful,” Gregor said. “Phase I still has concerns to me. Phase I should only be temporary and will last until June, when the weather won’t have as much of an effect. But I still won’t have any nearby or handicap parking during that time.

“I would suggest one additional curb cut near my office to try to limit patients being dropped off far away or at a potentially dangerous intersection,” he said. “Likewise, I would suggest that multiple spaces near the new access ramp be reserved for handicap parking or patients with limited mobility — they are the ones that need the access ramp the most.”