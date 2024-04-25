Downtown farmers market to move over to School Street

June 2023 File Photo on opening day of the Genesee Country Farmers Market.

This year’s Genesee Country Farmers Market will relocate to the corner of School and Jackson streets, across from O’Lacy’s Pub, management announced via social media.

This is perhaps no surprise, given the commotion of a new police facility construction in the lot at Alva Place and Bank Street, staging and redirecting staff and customers to park in other areas, including the parking lot near the JC Penney building where the market has been these past years.

Taking a positive approach, market management also said that the new site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays beginning in May, before beginning its regular schedule in June. That schedule will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through November.

“The market is excited about this move and we want you to be as well,” the post stated. “Please spread the positive word and stay tuned for updates.”

