Downtown spa owner has opened for business at The Beauty Lounge

Kate Willson

Submitted photo.

For the past three months, Kate Willson has been giving her business some special treatments before turning her attention to customers, who she now welcomes six days a week for luxury spa services, she says.

Willson first announced in April that she had moved into the former Spa at Artemis site at 206 E. Main St. and was preparing to relaunch it later this year under a new name, look and feel.

“We’ve been working on remodeling the space; we gave it an overall facelift on the inside and on the outside,” Willson said of her new The Beauty Lounge by Meraki in downtown Batavia. “We resurfaced the floors and kept the beautiful historic hardwood; we’ve been working on giving it a good refresh with colors, and the neutral color palette that we like really refreshed the interior to make it a little bit more elevated for a spa, very tranquil. We’ve been working on making the interior aesthetics come together. So it is a very luxurious relaxed spa.”

Splashed in tones of boho modern earth tones, the space has been opened up in front for a reception area and half of it is a boutique for clothing, with another portion dedicated to an assortment of pampering products such as candles, body whips and butters, delicate chains with charms and jewelry with essential oil sprays from local vendors, including Ashli from Freckled Acres, Jewels by Madi, and Desert Moon Earrings by Jess.

The spa also has a jewelry station where customers can have a piece of jewelry soldered on as a bracelet, anklet or necklace to remain as a permanent piece for themselves. That’s the only spa service that does not require an appointment, she said.

The Beauty Lounge boutique had a soft opening this past weekend with the spa’s official opening on Monday, which went really well, Willson said.

“It was a good day of just getting some spa services in, and we had a lot of people in shopping the boutique. And I would definitely say the energy is high around here,” she said. “All the girls that are working here are so excited, which is definitely helping my energy levels, too, after all of this work. It’s going to be amazing. I would like to say one little shout out, just a thank you to my team for the support of our community at the salon, and just my family and friends leaning in to help with the remodel.

“I like letting people know that we are ready and excited for them to come and enjoy our spa services," she said. "We have a beautiful lounge to come to relax in before and after their services, and definitely amenities that they haven't experienced before in a local spa.”

Other services include luxury manicures and pedicures, massage, “an amazing list of facials” and facial enhancements, high-frequency dermaplaning, full-body waxing services, and eyelash extensions and services.

For those who have a Spa at Artemis gift card, Willson is offering 50% of the value of the gift card with proof of purchase or a credit card statement. For those who can’t show proof of purchase but have a gift card, she will give 50% off one service.

“We know a lot of people did buy gift certificates right before they had closed, and so we want to do that so we can offer those people to come in and experience our services,” Willson said. “We have 12 staff members, we have a solid team built right now, and we’ll be planning on adding to that eventually. We’re just trying to build the staple of what the spa is, so really build up the culture before we add more employees. So right now, we have a great fundamental team, and then we will be looking to add to that.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. For more information or to book an appointment, go HERE or call 585-356-0036.