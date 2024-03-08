Early Easter event includes bunny, egg hunt, fun activities and basket fundraiser for food pantry

North Bergen Pantry's temporary digs at Bergen United Methodist Church as it conducts fundraisers to find a larger and more permanent home.

Submitted Photo

Alesha Smith says that at the end of 2023, when North Bergen Community Food Pantry lost its home, a team of folks has been doing what it can to raise money for a more permanent space to accommodate the generous donations that come pouring in along with Foodlink.

Not that anyone begrudges the hospitality shown to pantry volunteers by Bergen United Methodist Church, which stepped in to provide a room, albeit smaller than the former space at North Bergen Presbyterian Church that closed in December, she said, but the pantry really could use much more breathing room.

"The North Bergen Food Pantry was an undertaking that Dave Fish was very passionate to bring to the rural community. Although there is a large need for these items amongst us country folk, Dave does not turn anyone away,” Smith said. “Since opening the pantry, he has helped serve over 400 households."

So, with Easter right around the corner, the nonprofit has collaborated with the Rev. Roula Alkhouri of Batavia First Presbyterian for an Easter Egg Hunt. Meant to be a pre-Easter fun event and raise some funds toward the pantry’s new future home, it’s set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 23 at the church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

“The event will include crafts and activities for kids, doughnuts (from Sweet Ally’s in Oakfield), pictures with the Easter bunny, goodie bags, an egg hunt, and a basket raffle,” Alkhouri said. “It is free and open to all. Our hope is to share the joy of Easter by helping the children in our community have a positive and fun event. The event will be indoors. This started for us during COVID when children were unable to have group activities or school. We held the event outside, but now we can use the inside of the church to have fun without worrying about the weather.”

"In August of 2019, Dave and four volunteers took the appropriate training and obtained all the required equipment to open the pantry," Smith said. "They obtained everything from food items, pet food, stationery, and personal hygiene products from Foodlink, and through personal donations. Now they officially have seven board members.”

Smith and two others, Melodi Leaton and Kassie Bowen, comprise the fundraising committee. After meeting up with Fish, they all learned of his “welcoming, friendly demeanor, compassion and listening ear,” and helped to connect everyone to work together and, in time, become good friends as well, she said.

Smith is grateful to be working with the Batavia church for this event, she said. The pantry's goal was to collect enough donations to raffle 10 baskets, and that goal has already been exceeded, she said. There will be assorted theme baskets of kitchenware items, a teenage girl’s basket filled with slippers, nail polish, and other pampering items, a mandala coloring book and colored pencils, kids’ Easter baskets, and many more, she said.

“The optional baskets will be the only cost, but will greatly help raise the much-needed funds for our pantry to find a home of our own,” she said. “While several other egg hunts are happening the same time/day, we would love for our community members to know that not only do we have more to offer — face painting, crafts, doughnuts, egg hunt, goodie bags and the bunny, of course — we will also be having several raffle baskets. Our event is free and open to everyone."

Fish has said that the pantry has the equipment, including refrigerators, freezers, shelving units, and, most importantly, volunteers who are willing to continue the mission. What it needs is at least 2,000 square feet of space that offers a handicapped entrance, parking, and a restroom, he said.

Board members are Nancy Cook, Karen Tennity, Amanda Cook, Dawn Sprague, Kevin Kent, Rick Woodring, and Patty Lamon, and Hal Milward, pastor of Bergen United Methodist Church, has been a huge supporter, Smith said.

Basket tickets will be sold at the event for $5 per sheet of 25. Winners need not be present to receive the basket.