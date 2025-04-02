Easter egg hunt -- with treats, games, music, bunny -- returns to First Presbyterian on Saturday

2024 File Photo of the Easter Egg Hunt at First Presbyterian Church in Batavia. Face painting is to return again this year, along with games, treats, lots of eggs for the hunt, refreshments, the Easter bunny, and music from Bart Dentino.

Photo by Howard Owens

A fun spring event that began during the pandemic has been going strong every year since, and organizers invite children of all ages and their families to this year’s Easter Egg Hunt once again.

Free and open to all, it is set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

“We are joining with St. James Episcopal to put this together. This event started during COVID for us in an effort to help children get out in the community and experience something joyful,” the Rev. Roula Alkhouri said. “Now it has become a way to help the families in our community to experience a fun event around a special holiday for us. We invite children to bring their baskets to celebrate the joy of Easter with a noncompetitive egg hunt for children of all ages.”

There is to be:

A bountiful Easter egg hunt with a prize for each child of a goodie bag filled with candy and other treats, plus

Some time to spend with the Easter bunny and have a photo taken;

Fun games and activities for the family, such as face painting and coloring eggs;

Delicious refreshments and treats; and

Live entertainment by musician Bart Dentino

For more information, call 585-343-0505 or email fpcbatavia@fpcbatavia.org.