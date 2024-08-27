Elvis returns to Labor Daze with a hunk of burning love for Oakfield

Terry Buchwald as Elvis Presley.

Photo from Buchwald's social media.

More than three decades of performing have passed by, but for Terry Buchwald it all still feels like yesterday as he hunkers down to be your teddy bear.

“It’s crazy how you feel so young. I just celebrated, I just turned 54 which I am not shy to tell people because I take care of myself and I keep performing,” he said during an interview with The Batavian. “I’m still doing the motorcycle. We do a little country, we do a little rock and roll. We will have three sets, and I'll do the young Elvis, and we'll do the 70s, and then we'll do some country, rock and roll, and, you know, some songs that Elvis inspired the arts.

"So we kind of try to keep with that, and I try to make it fun, I just don't want people to show up and ‘oh, there's an Elvis impersonator now.’ I want people to come and say, ‘oh my God, I haven't danced in 10 years, I haven't laughed so much. I haven't gotten up on stage.’ I want to make them part of it.”

They may not have danced in 10 years, not until they watch and hear this Elvis, that is. With his dazzling outfits, infectious personality and gyrations, he’s ready to give the audience a hunk a hunk of burning love.

And it all takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday during Oakfield’s Labor Daze. It’s been a long hiatus since he has rolled into the village on two wheels — seven years — and Buchwald is looking forward to his return.

“We are very excited to be back. I love the Oakfield audience. I used to walk around and check out all the different vendors. There was a guy there that used to have a chainsaw and would carve bears and stuff. Actually, I bought a couple things, I have a turtle in my yard from Oakfield. We used to have a great time. I mean, it was wonderful. The basketball courts is where we started,” he said. “It's sad to see some of these things go and, you know, during my show, I definitely let people know how important it is that they're there, and how important it is to have live music, to keep community things going, it's so important. It just seems like we all are more, looking at our cell phones than we are getting together with neighbors and enjoying the day.”

Even though many activities were shut down during the COVID pandemic, Buchwald had one of the busiest summers ever, he said. In fact, he was performing “as much as they would let me.”

“So I never stopped. I just kept going,” he said. “All the way from Pennsylvania up into Canada and all the way across to Binghamton. I do go all over the nation, I I had a show last year in Las Vegas. I used to travel before covid. I used to travel every month, and I've covered all 50 states.”

Now he has settled into the eastern part of the country and performs at a lot of festivals in central and western New York.

“Every set has something for everybody out there. I ride in as young Elvis, take a short break, switch outfits and then do a 70s Elvis with a Las Vegas suit. We shoot teddy bears out to people. If it’s hot out I’ll bring the squirt gun,” he said. “Not everybody is going to be an Elvis fan, maybe the wife comes and the husband’s not, or the husband is and the wife’s not. So those are the people that I target a little more because I want them to enjoy the whole thing. I want them to enjoy the Elvis, and I want to cover everything. Those are the people I’m going to try and give a little more. I may do a Beatles song.”

While growing up in Depew, Buchwald was steeped in music — his mother was a big Elvis Presley fan and dad liked country western, while brother Eddie was in a band.

The Lancaster resident couldn’t help but be inspired by all of that, and recreated a musical artist he admires for how he could always draw people into his performances, and still does.

As for the musical lineup during Labor Daze, it begins on Saturday:

1 to 4 p.m. Genesee Ted

4 to 7 p.m. Mayday Buffalo

7 to 10 p.m. Dave Viterna Group

Sunday’s menu begins at 11 a.m. with Russ Peters Group and continues:

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Eaglez Tribute Band

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hazzard County

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nerds Gone Wild

Monday kicks off with Salvatore at 11 a.m., and after Terry Buchwald it wraps up with Songbirds: a tribute to Fleetwood Mac from 4 to 7 p.m.

Photos from Buchwald's social media with his permission.