Empire Hemp Co. takes a pause to continue growth in Batavia

File Photo of Empire Hemp Co. in downtown Batavia by Howard Owens.

Empire Hemp has closed its doors at 204 E. Main St., Batavia, but not for long, the company said through an online post.

After its expansion in 2019 to a larger processing facility and downtown Batavia retail store, the business secured licenses to cultivate and process THC cannabis three years later. However, under New York State’s “strict cannabis regulations, vertical integration is not allowed, meaning a single company cannot hold cultivation, processing and retail licenses,” the post stated.

“This meant our store could not be converted to a dispensary under Empire, so a major decision had to be made. Shelly (Wolanske) made the bold and inspiring choice to step away from Empire Hemp Co. and chart a new path forward, one that will stay to her values while embracing the next evolution of her journey,” it stated. “That path is now unfolding at Mrs. Green’s CANNary, located in the very same beloved space at 204 E. Main St. Proudly Genesee County’s first OCM licensed adult-use dispensary and 100 percent woman-owned, Mrs. Green’s CANNary will continue to reflect Shelly’s dedication to bringing a warm welcoming environment for all those who visit.”

To prepare for the new company, the East Main Street site has been closed since Sunday, and the owners are planning to reopen in early May, according to the post.

“The new dispensary will continue to carry Empire products, along with a diverse selection of cannabis offerings from across New York State,” it stated. “You can still shop all your favorite Empire CBD products online any time at Empire Hemp.”

Meanwhile, Chris Van Dusen continues to lead Empire Hemp Co. and has relocated operations to a new facility in Batavia, better suited to support the company’s growth and focus on cultivation and manufacturing, the post stated.

The Batavian reached out to Van Dusen and he said there would be more information forthcoming next week.

