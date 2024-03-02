Enter your 'ulti-mutt cutie' to be top dog in 2024 Pooch Playoffs fundraiser

Photo by Ashley Bringenberg

So, you’ve got a pretty adorable, or goofy, or otherwise photogenic pooch, eh?

Well now is your chance to see where all of that cuteness can take you by entering your faithful companion in the 2024 Pooch Playoffs, “a competition for the ulti-mutt cutie.”

Ashley Bringenberg, owner of the photography studio of the same name, is hosting the competition as a fundraiser for Western New York Heroes, which offers eight different programs that serve veterans in 14 surrounding counties, including Genesee.

Bringenberg’s focus is the Pawsitive for Heroes program, which assists veterans struggling with post traumatic stress, anxiety, MST, suicidal thoughts or hyper vigilance who may be eligible to enter this program for training of the veteran and his or her dog. In the event that the veteran needs a dog, one may be paired up with the veteran based on disposition.

“Last year, I photographed 16 dogs at a $99 entry fee and raised $1,584 for the program. This year, my goal is to photograph 32 dogs at the $125 entry fee. That, combined with sponsorships from local individuals and business owners, is how I plan to reach my goal this year of $5,000,” she said. “Five thousand is the cost to fully fund the 18-month long training process for one dog and help change the life of a local veteran.”

She has been booking appointments for the competition and has some spots left. She will take the photo for a $125 entry fee, and your pooch then competes for exciting prizes, including to be top dog.

Portrait sessions will be at Ashley Bringenberg Photography at 56 Harvester Ave. in Batavia, where she moved into this January. Each round will match two dogs at a time for voting until that Ulti-Mutt Cutie is selected.

Winners of the final four will receive gifts from local pet-friendly businesses, Bringenberg said, and all entrants will receive an acrylic photo keychain and goodie bag of fun items.

For more information or to book your appointment, go to Pooch Playoffs 2024.