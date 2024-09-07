Entrepreneur looks to downtown Batavia for wine bar

File Photo

Photo by Howard Owens

If appearances are anything, entrepreneur Rob Credi may be trading ramen for riesling, as he has applied for a liquor license in a new venture for Shush Wine Bar, LLC in downtown Batavia.

The business, listed as a wine bar/cocktail lounge at 41 Jackson St. on his application, would be in the Gilliana’s diner, which is “temporarily closed” according to its online social media site.

Credi’s application is one of three up for review by City Council on Monday’s conference meeting agenda. The other two are for existing establishments of Kelly’s Holland Inn and La Oaxaquena Taqueria.

Credi is no stranger to selling food and drinks, as a former owner of Main Street Coffee and current owner of Pub Coffee Hub on Harvester Avenue and of the Crapshoot Kitchen & Commissary, which housed his Xavmen Ramen take-out diner, which is now listed as being temporarily closed on the website.

Credi was not available for comment Friday afternoon.