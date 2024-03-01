Everybody's getting 'Footloose' this weekend at BHS

BHS Production Club presents "Footloose the Musical" this weekend, running at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Batavia High School, 260 State St., Batavia.

Amidst the stress of rehearsals, learning lines and choreography, and directing 34 people with varied levels of experience, there were welcomed moments of levity tucked into the tension for everyone taking part in “Footloose the Musical,” Director Caryn Wood says.

Take, for example, Batavia High School senior Ephraim Hanna, who is playing the character Willard Hewitt.

“Just in general, the student that plays Willard is hilarious. In personality, the student himself is very calm and quiet. And a little bit reserved and shy. And then when he goes on stage, he's absolutely hilarious,” Wood said during rehearsals Thursday at the high school. “And the kids aren’t used to doing southern or like country bumpkin-type accents. And so, one of the students who plays Reverend Shaw Moore (student actor Peyton Woeller) has to say the word creek and, of course, pronounces it crick. And a lot of the cast laughs. They think it’s hilarious because they're just not accustomed to that.”

BHS Production Club plans to present the fun and laughter — plus a whole lot of music and dancing — at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at BHS, 260 State St., Batavia.

Based on the movie made in 1984, this musical “bursts onto the live stage with dynamic new songs” and celebrates the exhilaration of youth, wisdom of listening to one another and the power of forgiveness, according to its promotional description.

The story is about Ren McCormack, a city kid who loves dancing as a form of escaping the stresses of life, and he and his mom end up moving to Bomont, a small southern town where Rev. Shaw Moore just effectively banned the activity. Ren and Willard end up befriending one another as Ren also gradually builds relationships with others as they discover they may have more similarities than differences.

With the title of “Footloose,” it might go without saying that this show includes a lot of fancy footwork, from jazz and lyrical to country line dancing to tap influences. However, it really also means “a lot of choreography and a lot of intense, long dance rehearsals,” Wood said.

Dance instructor and choreographer Denise Leblanc-Chatt returned again for what has become a longtime relationship of providing her experience and expertise so that students can envelop those lessons and deliver them onto the stage.

“The kids have no dance experience. And this is a very physical thing for them that they are not accustomed to,” Wood said. “And they have done an excellent job rising to the challenge to bring a ton of energy to this dance-heavy show.”

They have been learning dance steps and practicing since the end of December for about two hours at a time for two to three days a week and for even longer as it grew closer to show time, she said.

LeBlanc-Chatt owns and is head instructor at The Dancing Place Dance Academy in Batavia and has studied the art for the past 50 years.

“She’s a phenomenal choreographer and dance teacher, and we are lucky to have her,” Wood said. “She does an excellent job of making non-dancers look impeccably energetic on stage.”

So, most definitely, learning the dance routines in and of itself was a major challenge, she said. But there are always other hurdles to consider, especially when you’ve got a mix of more versed actors and newcomers, which was true of many of the freshmen, sophomore and some junior novice actors, she said.

“I also think that any time you're working with students, especially students who don't have a lot of performance experience but want to be involved, you're really training them physically and emotionally, to deep dive into characters and what are their characters' motivations? Why are they doing this? What are they feeling? What is their physical appearance right now? Making fully well-rounded, fully fleshed-out characters can also be a challenge for a new performer,” she said. “Our cast is made up of kids that had been performing for several years and done a couple of shows a year, and kids where this is their very first show.”

Most of the characters are high school kids, along with some parents, school administrators, and a restaurant owner. Costumes are street clothes, but they had to be plentiful, with characters needing five or six different costumes throughout the show, Wood said.

If you’re at all familiar with the original movie, you will “definitely hear and see all of those people,” she said. And then some.

“There’s also a lot of additional music and dance numbers added to make it a full musical. I think that the musical version of Footloose stays really true to the original movie but also pulls in influences to make a broader range of shows where it doesn't have to be set in the 80s; it is applicable in its message at any time period. It will always work, and it's very transferable and very, very entertaining, very upbeat and positive and can be explosive with energy at various points,” she said. “Overall, I feel like the message is of healing and forgiveness, definitely forgiveness. I think that there's some characters who are struggling with forgiving themselves and other people for tragic events in their past. And that message of forgiveness and healing through music and dance and relationships is a powerful one. And I think the kids are doing a fantastic job relaying that message.”

Advance sale tickets are $10.50 online, $10 for students/seniors and $12 for adults at the door.

