Expanding longtime Batavia chiropractic business adds on to 'slow down a bit'

Batavia native Dr. Ryan Funke, left, is a new associate at the chiropractic practice of Dr. Michael DeAngelo on Pearl Street in Batavia.

When Michael DeAngelo was 5, he stole his brother’s bike and, while on his wild excursion of crime, was hit by a car, causing damage that resulted in terrible migraine-like headaches for the next several years.

“My parents finally, in my early teens, took me to a chiropractor, and my headaches got much better,” he says. “And I thought, well, I can do that. And that's how it all started.”

Those treatments made enough of a lasting impression that the 1985 Oakfield-Alabama High School grad decided to go into the field of chiropractic care. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first of its kind of educational institution in the world, obtained his credentials and returned from the midwest to eventually set up a practice in Batavia.

I worked for a guy who was an associate in Cheektowaga for six months and decided it was time for me to get out on my own. And I figured where else am I gonna go, I'm a local guy. And I'm like, well, you know what, I'm just going to start in Batavia with small aspirations, just get a small practice going.,” he said. “And it's turned into a lot more than I thought it would. If you told me where I'd be right now, I would have laughed at you back then because I never thought we'd get this busy.”

About a month ago, he heard about Dr. Ryan Funke becoming a chiropractor because his wife Kayla is friends with DeAngelo’s daughter Christina. It turns out that DeAngelo adjusted (a chiropractic term) Kayla years ago as a kid.

“And then here she is growing up and marrying a chiropractor, and I find out he's working as an associate … we started going out to lunch and talking about things. And a lot of what I was looking for in an associate, he was checking all the boxes and saying all the right things,” DeAngelo said. “And I thought this is good because I had been looking for an associate, you know, flirting with the idea of bringing somebody on. And I had talked to two other doctors, and I just didn't think they'd be a good fit. And then when I met Dr. Funke, I'm like, This guy's gonna work out.”

From October 1992 until now, Dr. DeAngelo has been soaring, estimating that he has seen more than 25,000 people in the past 32 years, he said.

If you’re thinking this is a setup for a retirement story, it is far from that, he says. Instead, DeAngelo has been looking for an associate who can work alongside him to ease the burden of a thriving business and maybe even help him slow down a little bit.

“It was strange. COVID came along, and the world shut down, but the practice really didn’t. And I wasn’t very worried about COVID; I was more worried about trying to see patients. My staff all went home, and for about four months, when it first hit, it was just my wife and my daughter helping me out. And I thought I’d be dead in the water with nothing to do. But the phone kept ringing,” he said. “I’m even busy here. I worked harder by myself, with just my wife and my daughter helping me out. I didn’t even cut down 50 percent during COVID. And then that summer, the first summer of COVID, I ended up hiring a couple extra staff members … Once I got new staff, the numbers just kept getting bigger and bigger.

“The last three years, I’ve been hitting it pretty hard and working harder than I have ever worked,” he said. “And I thought this is a sign I’ve gotta start slowing down and taking it easier and get an associate because if it keeps going the way it is, there’s more than what I want to deal with.”

He currently has four part-time staff members and plans to hire another part-time person to help out in the office. His leisure time priorities are to travel, spend time with his and wife Heidi’s four grandchildren, and rest and relax for a change.

So what’s the plan?

Ryan Funke, a well-known native of Batavia and a 2011 BHS graduate, joined the practice this past month.

His path wasn’t quite so clear, as Funke first opted to go to St. John Fisher College to major in biology and pursue something in health sciences, he said. He graduated in 2015 and took a hiatus from that career path to work in a lumber yard, where he experienced a lot of “back-breaking” physical labor, at least figuratively, he said.

He knew he didn’t want to pursue a traditional health track and also ruled out his initial thoughts of orthopedics or pharmacy. Admittedly, was was “very bad with blood,” he said.

“Both of those didn't really fit; it's not really what I wanted to do. I wanted to work more with my body, I wanted to be more active, and I wanted to give back,” Funke said.

So he was playing rugby at St. John Fisher, and someone who was going to a chiropractic school piqued his interest and told him he would make a great chiropractor and be a good fit for the profession. So he visited the New York Chiropractic College.

“And then I went to visit and fell in love with the profession,” he said. “I got adjusted for the first time at the school, and it made a world of difference for me, not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well.”

He pursued his degree and “saw a lot of great things,” such as how chiropractic treatments helped a young woman suffering from migraines and made her “quality of life so much better.”

Describing his own motto for the practice, Funke said, “People move better and live better through less pain, better range of motion and just overall better health.”

That’s what I want to do: increase the quality of life, helping people move better, live better, and have overall better health,” he said.

Funke graduated in 2019 and worked in Buffalo and Ohio for a few years before he realized the distance to Batavia was too much.

“I was homesick, and I wanted to be closer to family and to provide services for the community I grew up in,” he said.

He knew DeAngelo and his wife Kayla had told him when the longtime doctor was looking for an associate. They then got together for a few business lunches, and “every lunch meeting we had, I thought, ‘this is good, this looks more and more favorable,’” DeAngelo said.

Funke added that the two have “a very similar philosophy … what we think chiropractic can give back to patients.”

One misnomer about the profession is that “we get labeled as back doctors,” DeAngelo said when they work with patients to either treat what’s going on, whether it’s colic in a baby or aches in a 90-year-old or evaluate the situation and refer them to an appropriate physician who can help treat an issue not within their professional protocols. That has included aneurysms, tumors and hips in need of surgery.

DeAngelo’s tagline has been “When in pain, think of chiropractic first,” he said.

“Usually when we get a patient, they usually fall into two categories: either it's somebody that's a family member or friend that told him to come here, or it's somebody brand new to chiropractic and scared to death. And you think they're about ready to get up and leave because they're so nervous about being here. But those are the best patients; those are the ones that are great because you open up a whole new world to them, and adjust them and get them doing better. And you walk them through the whole procedure of how it's going to go. And then 99 percent of the time, they’re so pleasantly surprised that it was easy, painless,” he said. “And they're usually here because they're at their wit's end, they've been everywhere else, and they don't know what else to do. They've tried a physical therapist, they've tried the medications, they've talked to a surgeon, they're scared of surgery, their back’s against the wall, I don't know what else to do.”

Funke further elaborated on how the practice works.

“There are so many things that can happen that create pressure in the spine and the nervous system. And usually, when you start to adjust the patient, they get better, and as Dr. DeAngelo said, it’s two to three visits,” Funke said. “And if their symptoms are getting progressively worse, that's when we need to explore other options, imaging, etc.

“And I don't want to speak for Dr. DeAngelo, but he is extremely proficient at diagnosing those things on imaging, just having a gut instinct … tumors, cancer,” he said. “The weirdest thing that I've seen, I had a patient that had a mass in her uterus that was putting pressure on her spine, cervical nerves, stuff like that, that we just had to refer out. And she was so happy that we were able to get her to the right person. So for us to be a portal of entry doctors is awesome because we can actually refer them to the right person for them.”

People would be surprised at how adept chiropractors are at reading MRIs and diagnostic tests, DeAngelo said. He feels good knowing that there are now two of them at his practice able to provide feedback to patients and offer appointments Monday through Saturday, oftentimes the same day upon request.

He has also come to know how popular Funke is — most everyone seems to either know Ryan or a family member, including his mom Toni, dad Ron and Uncle Dick on Channel 10. He and Funke agree that it’s the right fit for what DeAngelo describes as a “family practice for sure.”

“I’m happy to be home. I was an athlete growing up, I can be a familiar face, a trusted individual. All I want is the best for patients and the community,” he said. “I’ve just been around athletics for a while; I’m a huge Bills fan, so that's where I devote a lot of my time, and my research is to sports and athletics. I hope to coach one day, and hopefully, that coaching platform can give me an opportunity to help with any sports injuries that we encounter every day and just be that kind of person to educate and give back and help those individuals out because a lot of the times surgery is not the first option for them. It's good to get checked out by more conservative care and, if need be, get to the next level of care if that is warranted.”

DeAngelo’s office is at 154 Pearl St., Batavia. For more information, call 585-343-4862.