First-time Summer Fest to offer vegan tastes, assorted crafts and entertainment

Eden Cafe & Bakeshop will be turning the corner, so to speak, to host Summer Fest in the rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 on the southside in Batavia.

File Photo by Howard Owens

Judy Hysek hopes that a first-time Summer Fest on the southside will offer folks of all ages a variety of taste, shopping and entertainment treats at and behind her Eden Cafe & Bakeshop at 242 Ellicott St., Batavia.

“We just want it to be a free activity for people to come and window shop, add some cool things to their collection, and support a local artist. Try some food they might not normally try, and just have some fun free activities,” the shop owner said Wednesday. “I can accommodate 30 to 40 vendors, and we are still looking for kids' entertainment and sponsorships for bounce houses, face painting, a clown … something to spread some smiles.”

She had a mini psychic fair to celebrate the cafe's birthday last April and now wants to expand that event to include any type of health and wellness, arts and crafts vendor, and motivational speakers who can offer tips and tricks and advice about one’s well–being and pursuing a fit lifestyle. Musicians are also welcome to perform during the event—it’s set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

“It’s more expanded for mostly anybody who’s a crafter or has a skill they want to share,” she said.

Hysek received permission from the city to close off a portion of Central Avenue so that the venue has room to breathe in the parking lot behind Eden Cafe alongside Liberty Street. There is no deadline to register, per se, but it’s on a first-come, first-served basis, she said.

True to her own restaurant’s foundational spirit, all food must be vegan, but any restaurant or food service establishment may participate, she said, and it doesn’t have to be strictly a vegan place.

Eden will serve a condensed menu that includes specials such as its pizza logs: vegan cheese and pepperoni with marinara sauce rolled tightly in wonton wrappers and fried crisp. Beer and wine will also be available in the cafe and parking lot.

Hysek doesn’t want to sound corny or anything, but she thinks it would be kind of fun to have some type of costumed parade, a la the likes of Christmas in the City, which charmed kids up and down Main Street. Do you think you can help out with this mission or have some time to volunteer? She wants to hear from you.

The lineup so far includes Kelly Fox, Tarot & Astrology; Mystic Dragon Lair with crystals and merchandise; Marcia Bohn and handcrafted books; Spirit and Abundance; Vagabum Crafts; Pixel Perfect; Midnight Fox; vegan ice cream; Punkinhead Stuffies; and Panda Mae Crystals & Creations. There will also be a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.

For more information or for vendors, musicians and anyone interested in providing a sponsorship for something such as a bounce house, a clown or similar performer, or a dunk tank, go to carrotdogcafe.com.