Focused on 'helping people,' owners have CBD and more at the Hemp Lodge in Batavia

Anthony Session, left, Gregg Boose, Dalton Lamay and Roger Grazioplene want to educate and ease your pain with CBD and hemp products available at the Hemp Lodge at 10 Batavia City Centre.

Photo by Howard Owens

If you’re interested in learning more about how CBD and hemp products can ease pain, anxiety, and various skin conditions, there’s a new place in Batavia with business owners who want to help, Gregg Boose says.

He and partners Anthony Session, Dalton Lamay and Roger Grazioplene hope that the Hemp Lodge, while not a brand itself, can be a local marketplace for “your go-to, high-quality CBD and hemp products.”

"So, we don't carry our own products. We shop around everywhere in New York, outside New York a little bit as well. But we want to keep it more in state, you know, to push other people's products and let everybody know the fundamentals and what it could actually do for you and everything,” Boose said during an interview Thursday at the store at 10 Batavia City Centre. “So it's more like, it's just a big market for people, for health, for chronic issues, for pain, surgical pains, athletic surgeries, and stuff like that.”

Their focus is on “healing our community” by providing CBD-based solutions for chronic pain, post-surgery recovery and sports injuries. Products include full spectrum CBD oils, salves, balms, Outer Space touted for damaged skin to fight fine lines and wrinkles, redness and inflammation; broad spectrum CBD gummies; Aches & Pains Joint Buddy balm stick; suntan lotions; organic menthol balm; bagged and prerolled hemp; handmade beaded CBD joint holders; tinctures; and a pet line of CBD cat and dog chews and treats.

“We’ve got topical creams, we’ll have full spectrum and broad spectrum creams. And usually when somebody comes in, the first thing I’ll do is I’ll ask them, ‘why are you here today?’ I want to know why you’re here. I just don’t want to give you something off the shelf that’s without what you need just to make a sale,” Grazioplene said. “A lot of the roll-ons have what will be for the joints, in the back muscles and stuff like that. We have a couple kinds now, the only reason we have a couple kinds, and they’re different from everybody else, is because, like Gregg was saying, we like to source what works, not just one white label, like a lot of people would buy and just have a generic item in the store to sell with.

“These are all products that have been tested, and they do work. It’s basically like a Bio-Freeze infused with CBD or CBN or CBG,” he said. “Like I said, when somebody comes in, they tell me exactly what is going on with them and I can line up what actual CBD derivative will be actually good for you.”

He offered his own testimony of how the products have helped him with nicotine withdrawal when he quit smoking, for inflamed gums during dental issues and as a more low key alternative than marijuana.

“Now we have CBD flower for people that used to like to smoke pot, but, you know, pot’s so strong. Now people are getting paranoid over it. I get anxious when I smoke it, too,” he said. “So we have flower for an alternative, so people can still smoke and partake and be part of the group, but you're not getting high.”

How does one get involved in this type of business?

“Honestly, it kind of happened out of nowhere,” Boose said. “We were talking, we’re really good buzz, and we’re really big on helping people. So, the best way to help people is to be able to help them on the inside, and the outside.

“We’re mainly focusing on this right now because a lot of people aren't focusing on helping people. It's all about the money. You know, you shouldn't be about that,” he said. “It should be about ... You should wake up feeling good and go have a good day.”

There will be a public ribbon-cutting at noon Feb. 24.

For more information, go to Hemp Lodge or call 585-201-7063.

Photos by Howard Owens.