Former security adviser Flynn to debut film at Cornerstone Church Friday evening

Controversial U.S. Army veteran Michael Flynn, who last visited Batavia with the Reawaken Tour in 2022, will be showing a film he produced aptly titled "Flynn" during another evening visit to Cornerstone Church.

The film is described as "A gripping and revealing true film exploring the life of General Michael Flynn, from his rise in the US Military to the severe political persecution he faced exposing corruption as the National Security Advisor to President Trump."

Flynn, who served more than three decades in the military and at one point was head of the U.S. Intelligence Agency, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was later pardoned by former president Donald Trump.

In addition to himself, the film also features family members, talk show host Tucker Carlson, businessman Devin Nunes and journalist Lee Smith.



Flynn appeared with a host of other guest speakers during the 2022 Reawaken Tour, which rolled into Batavia after being barred from a Rochester site due to concerns of potential violence over the tour's talking points and subject matter.

The event will begin at 5 p.m., and the film will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 8020 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

