From 'wake-up call' to connecting students with future career paths, BEA keeps busy

Genesee County BEA Director Karyn Winters outside of the Old Court House in Batavia.

Photo by Joanne Beck

Just when you might think that COVID has walked around the corner and is out of sight, its presence and aftermath still lingers in surprising ways that people such as Karyn Winters have been dealing with ever since.

When asked about the biggest change for Business Education Alliance since she began as director in 2017, Winters said that, "obviously," it was right after COVID hit.

“And then we got a wake-up call as to the baby boomer population that was predominantly the ones working in all of our occupations. They're reaching that age where they want to retire; they set up their retirement and moved it forward because of obvious reasons. And then just the mad dash to fill all these occupations — and no industry is immune to workforce shortages,” she said after Monday’s Human Services meeting. “So it's been finding ways to just make students, especially at middle school age when they're still impressionable, and still have an open mind, just have an idea of the opportunities out there, and just helping them figure out what they like to do and what they really don't want to do. I think that's another huge part of what our programs provide.”

The BEA’s mission is “to foster a partnership between business and education and to assist students in preparing for the world of work.” Ever since it began about three decades ago, the nonprofit has been adding to its long list of programs to do just that—from introducing kids to real-life jobs and professionals who can talk about the ins and outs of those careers to preparing them for the sweat-inducing job interview.

During this week’s meeting, Winters presented her annual report on the BEA and ongoing efforts, as well as future programs, goals, and changes.

Two new part-time staff have been hired to help meet the increased demand for career exploration and soft skills programs; she said—those skills include time management, communication, problem-solving, and professional behavior.

“Thanks to the addition of staff, the BEA has been able to implement more project-based curriculum and career exploration through The Chocolate Project,” she said to legislators about a collaboration between the Genesee Valley BOCES library system, Oliver’s Candies and Orcon Industries that teaches elementary students to design and create chocolate molds and product packaging for the candies.

As for those baby boomer career fields, there was a recent GLOW With Your Hands program for the healthcare field at Genesee Community College and an upcoming Summer Career Exploration event — Camp BOCES — that will allow kids to “dabble in BOCES programs” such as auto technology, skilled trades, computer sciences, engineering and technology and medicine fields.

The culinary arts program, which has a new instructor, did not sign up for the summer event and is “on hiatus” this year, she said.

All of these programs, including Camp Hard Hat scheduled for the fall, introduce students to a variety of career options and provide opportunities for hands-on lessons with people versed in those fields to answer questions.

Local companies, including Batavia Downs, Liberty Pumps, AES Distributed Energy Inc., United Memorial Medical Center, Upstate Niagara Corporation, US Gypsum, and Oxbo International, pay a yearly fee of $2,500 to $5,000 to participate as a Premier Workforce member, which is considered an investment to eventually help grow their pool of future job applicants. This program was established as a way to offset expenses and a declining membership from smaller businesses.

Although no industry is immune to job shortages, Winters has seen a trend in what students seem to be going for these days: social media jobs.

“I think students are very interested in media, social media. And I think students, especially high school kids, I'm seeing social media clubs and classes being implemented. And they have a lot of insight. There are certain platforms that I should be using to promote my camps because that's speaking to the demographic that I'm trying to recruit, which is students to come to my camp. I don't have the faintest idea what to do with Tic Toc, I really don't. But I think hiring the right student to, you know, communicate the importance of these camps, and hopefully get the kids interested to attend my camps, I would use their insight to help support that,” she said. “I think students have a lot of empathy. I think that they definitely see and understand the needs of people, regardless of what background that they have. I think what we definitely need to work on with all students, and this is for 20-something-year-olds too, is workplace expectations, getting those soft skills and realizing what is required.”

Registration just opened on March 26 for the summer camp, and it’s open to any student in grades six through nine. Camp Hard Hat is also open to students up to grade 10. These have grown in popularity and are a first come, first served type program, and offer full camp scholarships for low-income families.

“We do try to split up who is rewarded those camp scholarships so that many different families have the opportunity to send their students there. We are fundraising, getting sponsorships from local businesses if they could give in-kind if they could sponsor a student who's low income so they can attend these camps. So camp is really our focus for right now,” she said. “And then not too long after camp gets completed, we have of course, GLOW With Your Hands manufacturing, which is a massive undertaking, and that'll be happening at the end of September at the fairgrounds here.”

County Manager Matt Landers reviewed and recommended BEA’s request for annual funding of $3,107, given that it’s an adjunct of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce and “provides services and programs that promote the formation of partnerships among businesses and schools for the continuous improvement of education and employment readiness within Genesee County,” according to the resolution.

The Human Services Committee gave preliminary approval. The request will go to the Legislature for final approval on April 10.