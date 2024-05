Photo by Howard Owens

Town of Batavia and Le Roy fire departments have been called to assist with manpower and an engine at 21 Summit St., Batavia at approximately 7:40 p.m. Friday for a garage fire.

UPDATE 7:52 p.m.: The fire is out, and an overhaul has begun. Any responding units have been informed to respond in nonemergency mode.

The City of Batavia Fire Department responded to the scene, and a second alarm was put out for Town of Batavia's fast team and Town of Le Roy Fire Department.