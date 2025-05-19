GCC grads reminded to embrace the joy of 'what is' during 57th commencement

Kate Welshofer, former TV anchor and Communications Strategist for National Comedy Center.

Photo courtesy of GCC

With a bio that shares how she uses humor at the heart of her storytelling to encourage, inspire and heal, commencement speaker Kate Welshofer had a lot on her plate Saturday during Genesee Community College’s 57th annual graduation ceremony.

It’s fair to say the Western New York native — a former television news anchor, reporter and producer who made an abrupt shift after 27 years to pursue a more creative path with the National Comedy Center — did not disappoint.

At the crux of her message was for graduates to locate their innermost free spirits and act accordingly.

“In the grand scheme of things, it's pretty easy to create an existence that looks good on paper, good grades, great internships, decent jobs, respectable salaries, prestigious awards and on and on and on. But how does it all feel in here? Where is your heart in all of it? When it comes to answering that question, I highly recommend consulting your inner weirdo. That little voice inside that makes you sometimes, maybe a lot of times, makes you feel like you have no idea what you're doing,” she said at the Richard C. Call Arena. “I will tell you I tried to mute mine for a long time, but she is incredibly persistent. The little weirdo in all of us can be a great guide. It is filled with very unique magic that is all yours.

"It is the best of you, trust it. It will carry you. And I know, because mine has carried and continues to carry and sometimes pushes me," she said. "Whether you realize it or not, your inner weirdo got you here. It has already helped you carve your unique place in this world, and it will continue to help you build what will be your life and eventually your legacy.”

She also cautioned them against rushing these fleeting moments, which are already fleeting enough. Along the lines of stopping to smell the roses, she suggested that they “celebrate, exhale, relax, and enjoy.”

Society seems to have a way of wanting to know “what’s next” after one reaches a milestone such as graduation, in a dash to find out what plans are in store for the next chapter. Welshofer encouraged these students, whom she addressed as scholars, as did her professor father, to take a pause for this special time before pressing onward with life’s demands.

“Often there’s pressure to do more and do better,” she said, sharing her father’s philosophy. “He saw education not as a means to an end, but as an opportunity. His approach to life was with a sense of whimsy and wonder. He was always asking questions, always.”

He taught her lessons outside of the classroom, including that life didn’t have to be taken so seriously; a little levity can go a long way to connect people, she said.

That’s advice she has apparently incorporated on her way to becoming an award-winning writer, speaker, content creator, owner of Welshofer Creative LLC, columnist, and more recently author of her book “You Monster! (That’s a Compliment),” released in December 2024, with a second one in the works.

Her father perhaps best demonstrated his devilish humor by listing a three-letter alleged degree on his bio in the GCC catalog. Tickled with himself, he flipped open the newly printed publication and showed her the page. After she gave up on what the letters S.F.B. stood for, he told her: Short, Fat, Bald. They each got a laugh out of that, though mom didn’t seem as pleased, Welshofer said.

“The things that make us us, those are the things that matter,” she said, asking that everyone lightly wrap their arms around themselves in a hug and close their eyes. “If no one has ever told you this before, you are the most wonderful miracle to anyone who has or will have the great pleasure of knowing you. Cherish this moment and all it took to get you here, knowing that you are and always have been, in good hands, yours.

"Give a little squeeze. Trust yourselves, trust your instincts. Trust that your joy, if you let it, will pull you in the direction of your very greatest potential," she said. "Whatever you do, don't let the what-if steal the infinite joy to be found in what already is.”

Being president of the Academic Senate and history professor at GCC has earned Charles Scruggs a continuing place at the podium, and this year he talked about learning the difference between gorillas and guerrillas. That early lesson led him down a path of seeking answers and unlocking one of the best gifts life has to offer: tuning into news and songs that aired on his blue portable Panasonic radio given to him by his parents in the early 1970s, he said.

The radio was a reward gift for his persistent spirit of finding out all he could about the five “gorillas” he had first heard about on the car radio with his folks and sister. They had taken over an airplane, and he couldn’t believe that the hairy animals would do that and was perplexed as to why. His dad, a teacher, used it for learning moments to define the difference between those creatures and the people who had hijacked a plane.

Scruggs had just turned 5, and his fascination with all that emitted from the radio grew after receiving his own device, he said.

“I held the magic of Marconi in the palm of my hand, and thanks to the miracle of my opposable thumbs, I could now dial in with an endless array of pop songs, live sporting events and business reports and pump up the volume or turn it down, as my heart desired. Even with my limited life experience, a lot of what I heard coming through that speaker spoke loud and clear and made a good deal of intuitive sense,” he said. “You don't tug on Superman’s cape, you don't spit into the wind, you don't pull the mask off the Lone Ranger, and you don't mess around with Jim. I've come to think of these as the four noble truths of the late great Jim Croce.”

He waxed nostalgic as he took students on a trip to his childhood and back again, sharing bits and pieces of what he learned on the “racetrack of life” and how not to let it become an inevitable hamster wheel.

A few tips to keep in mind:

One, tap into the power of stories to instruct and inspire, using material that you know best, such as family.

Two, thank the people who are there to support you and cheer you on as you navigate the racetrack of life.

And three, run the race that allows your unique gifts to breathe. In other words, love what you’re doing rather than merely pursuing the big paycheck and material wealth.

As for his love of that little blue radio, it helped him to literally — and figuratively — discern the right direction for his own path while not losing a beat.

“It trained me to find the signal amidst the noise,” he said. “So, graduates, please follow my lead. Be sure to thank mom and dad and as you sturdy your ships and prepare to set sail from what is now the safe harbor of your alma mater, it is our hope at GCC that you make your own kind of music and sing your own special song. You can count on us to listen.”

GCC Foundation President Scott Gardner presented a posthumous Alpha Medal of Service award to Gillian Romano, wife of the late Russ Romano, who died in July 2024.

“This prestigious award is the highest honor bestowed by the Genesee Community College Foundation,” Gardner said. “It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary volunteer service and generous philanthropic support.”

Russ Romano served on the Foundation’s board of directors for 20 years, including two years as president, and also held leadership roles on the housing board of directors, stewardship committee and development committee.

"Through this work, Russ has guided others in strengthening the college's programs, mobilizing community support for capital initiatives, and making high-quality facilities available to students. Russ led by example and had engaged generously and selflessly with his financial resources in support of Foundation projects and created and funded the Russell and Gillian Romano scholarship to assist deserving students in their educational pursuits at GCC,” Gardner said. “Russ was deeply committed to the preservation and growth of our local communities.”

Romano was a founder of Genesee Cancer Assistance and an enthusiastic supporter of the community, and exemplified the “highest standards of volunteer service and inspired all those around him with his loyalty, commitment and honesty,” he said.

Photos courtesy Genesee Community College.

